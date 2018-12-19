This Bridgehampton Property is Heavenly But Pricey

This property's pool has always struck us as the coolest thing ever. It's actually built into the one-acre pond on the property, which also boasts a dock and boathouse. Set on 13.57 acres south of the highway in Bridgehampton, this heavenly property was originally put together by tastemaker Sandy Gallin. Gallin sold this property to Internet entrepreneur Matt Coffin and his interior designer wife Natasha Esch (who co-own the MONC XIII shop in Sag Harbor).

Magical exteriors with inviting pergolas, natural wood, stone and water features were one of Sandy's hallmarks, and this property has it all in spades. In addition to the pool and pond, there's a pergola with fireplace, a firepit, and rolling lawns. The shingled house itself is 6600 square feet.

So what's the problem? As usual, the price. Coffin and Esch paid $14.25 million in 2011, and by 2015 had put the property back on the market for $30 million. And just like Gallin's later Further Lane estate, it's sat on the market for years with no takers. (Further Lane: asking $24 million in 2012. Finally sold for $15.25 million last year.) This property's price was cut this year to $24 million, and while, of course, it boasts quite a bit of land in two parcels, we still think it's just too high, especially in a tougher market like this. It's repped by Eileen Oneill at Elliman.

What do you think? Priced right? Needs more cuts?

For more, click here. 266 & 300 Sagaponack Road, Bridgehampton