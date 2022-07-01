Must-See Hamptons Open Houses for July Fourth Weekend

Among the Hamptons open houses happening over July Fourth weekend is an opportunity to see an entirely updated, post-modern home in Westhampton Beach. Located at 10 Jennifer’s Path, it is the perfect place to spend your next holiday weekend or forever.
Listed with Steven Rosmarin of Douglas Elliman, it is on the market for $1.595 million
The home offers four bedrooms, featuring three large en suite bedrooms and a spacious primary, plus three-and-a-half baths. Living space flows throughout the open floor plan designed house, into the stainless steel and granite decorated kitchen. This home is also fit for a family with a large pantry mudroom/laundry room. Downstairs a full basement has the potential to be finished for more space below.
Outside, there is an 18-by-36-foot pool surrounded by pavers and a deck on the 0.51-acre. Plus, it’s far from Main Street and the beach.
The home will be shown on Saturday, July 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.
More Hamptons open houses this weekend:
27 Todd Drive, East Hampton
Price: $1.549 million
Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
12 Sammy’s Beach, East Hampton
Price: $1.275 million
Broker: Keri A Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
173 David’s Lane, Water Mill
Price: $15.995 million
Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
873 Noyac Road, Southampton
Price: $1.475 million
Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 2, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
658 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton
Price: $7.25 million
Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 2, 12 – 2 p.m.
58 Harrison Avenue, Springs
Price: $1.275 million
Broker: Lorraine Pharaoh Brandon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 2, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
21 Edison Drive, Montauk
Price: $5.65 million
Broker: Margaret A. Harvey, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 2, 1 – 3 p.m.
412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack
Price: $8.95 million
Brokers: Linda Haugevik and Regina Cigna, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
