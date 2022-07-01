Must-See Hamptons Open Houses for July Fourth Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the Hamptons open houses happening over July Fourth weekend is an opportunity to see an entirely updated, post-modern home in Westhampton Beach. Located at 10 Jennifer’s Path, it is the perfect place to spend your next holiday weekend or forever.

Listed with Steven Rosmarin of Douglas Elliman, it is on the market for $1.595 million

The home offers four bedrooms, featuring three large en suite bedrooms and a spacious primary, plus three-and-a-half baths. Living space flows throughout the open floor plan designed house, into the stainless steel and granite decorated kitchen. This home is also fit for a family with a large pantry mudroom/laundry room. Downstairs a full basement has the potential to be finished for more space below.

Outside, there is an 18-by-36-foot pool surrounded by pavers and a deck on the 0.51-acre. Plus, it’s far from Main Street and the beach.

The home will be shown on Saturday, July 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:



27 Todd Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.549 million

Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

12 Sammy’s Beach, East Hampton

Price: $1.275 million

Broker: Keri A Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

173 David’s Lane, Water Mill

Price: $15.995 million

Broker: Doreen Atkins, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

873 Noyac Road, Southampton

Price: $1.475 million

Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 2, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

658 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton

Price: $7.25 million

Brokers: Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 2, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

58 Harrison Avenue, Springs

Price: $1.275 million

Broker: Lorraine Pharaoh Brandon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 2, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

See it here ->

21 Edison Drive, Montauk

Price: $5.65 million

Broker: Margaret A. Harvey, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 2, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack

Price: $8.95 million

Brokers: Linda Haugevik and Regina Cigna, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->