Hedges Index: Christmas Tree Farms, Vacations and More

My, how times have changed! Check out how prices have inflated over the years on the East End, from the price of a posh vacation in 1979 to a luxe vineyard in 2018.
Asking price, 28-acre Christmas tree farm, Cutchogue in 2018 $2.5 million
Asking price, 20-acre vineyard, Mattituck in 2018 $1 million
Rental price, 160 Ox Pasture Road, Southampton, August-Labor Day 2019 $17.88 per minute
Rental price, 34 Culver Street, Southampton, August-Labor Day 2019 42¢ per minute
Montauk Beach House rental, July 2019 $512 per night
"Three-Day Deluxe Vacation," Ronjo Resort, July 1979 $37.90 per person, including lobster dinner and bottle of French Wine
Price of building lot, 1.5 acres, Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, 1986 $175,000
Price of building lot, 1.1 acres, Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, 2018 $2.9 million
Number of streets called Holly in East Hampton Town 5
Number of streets called Holly in Southampton Town 2
Number of streets called Ivy on Shelter Island 1
Number of English Puritans who set sail from Lynn, Massachusetts in 1640 to land at Conscience Point, Southampton 80
Asking price for half-acre home near Conscience Point today $800,000
Median asking price for a house in Lynn, Massachusetts, today $344,000