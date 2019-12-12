Hedges Index: Christmas Tree Farms, Vacations and More

Conscience Point, Photo: Oliver Peterson

My, how times have changed! Check out how prices have inflated over the years on the East End, from the price of a posh vacation in 1979 to a luxe vineyard in 2018.

Asking price, 28-acre Christmas tree farm, Cutchogue in 2018 $2.5 million

Asking price, 20-acre vineyard, Mattituck in 2018 $1 million

Rental price, 160 Ox Pasture Road, Southampton, August-Labor Day 2019 $17.88 per minute

Rental price, 34 Culver Street, Southampton, August-Labor Day 2019 42¢ per minute

Montauk Beach House rental, July 2019 $512 per night

"Three-Day Deluxe Vacation," Ronjo Resort, July 1979 $37.90 per person, including lobster dinner and bottle of French Wine

Price of building lot, 1.5 acres, Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, 1986 $175,000

Price of building lot, 1.1 acres, Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, 2018 $2.9 million

Number of streets called Holly in East Hampton Town 5

Number of streets called Holly in Southampton Town 2

Number of streets called Ivy on Shelter Island 1

Number of English Puritans who set sail from Lynn, Massachusetts in 1640 to land at Conscience Point, Southampton 80

Asking price for half-acre home near Conscience Point today $800,000

Median asking price for a house in Lynn, Massachusetts, today $344,000