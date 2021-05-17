Nautical-inspired Bayfront on North Fork Asks Just Under $3 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Located on the North Fork, this home at the water’s edge boasts 180-degree panoramic views of the bay from nearly every room. Inspired by all things nautical, the home at 1200 1st Street in New Suffolk is listed at $2.995 million with Douglas Elliman’s Kristy Naddell.

The bayfront abode is known as the “houseboat” because, according to the listing, “it truly feels as if you are on a private, luxury yacht once you step inside.”

The two-story upside-down house takes full advantage of the water views. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath was “meticulously designed with customized built-in hardwood furniture,” and is trimmed with fir wood, solid white pine doors and “elegantly chic lighting fixtures,” the listing says.

A modern staircase leads from the front door to the first floor, where there is a door that opens to a living space with a dramatic water view. There is a kitchen island and a food prep area for easy access to outdoor dining and grilling on the waterfront stone patio that extends nearly to the water’s edge.

Around the corner on the first floor (which can also be accessed through a door near the staircase), there are two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Take the stairs to the second floor, and you are met with more dramatic water views. The living room, chef’s kitchen and dining room share an open space and have water views, while a master bedroom with generously-sized master bath, a large bedroom with four built-in bunk beds and a full bath in the hallway are toward the front side of the home.

The living room touts a fireplace and water vistas on two sides. A sliding glass door by the dining area leads out to the second-floor deck.

The adjacent kitchen has a large window along one side for staring at the water while dishwashing or preparing a meal. The kitchen has long quartz counters and a center island with cabinets above, though there is still room to pull up stools for counter seating.

Modern landscaping and extensive landscape lighting can be found throughout the property.

The outdoor shower is an added bonus. With a Zen or spa-like vibe, the rainfall shower is composed of mahogany wood and stones.

This is truly one to go see.

[Listing: 1200 1st Street, New Suffolk |Broker: Kristy Naddell, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

