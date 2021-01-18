Large House on Private Four Acres in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods Lists for $4.225M

A sprawling, nearly four-acre property with a large residence in the Northwest Woods section of East Hampton has recently been listed for $4.225 million with Jennifer Friedberg of Brown Harris Stevens. The home at 25 Crooked Highway in East Hampton offers privacy with plenty of amenities.
The 6,500-square-foot contemporary house is situated behind a private, gated driveway off of Bull Path, surrounded by lush landscaping. The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath home features an open floor plan starting with the double-height entry in the living room.
The light-filled living room that flows into the dining room and offers a vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace and wet bar.
“The kitchen is truly the heart of any home and that’s especially true at 25 Crooked Highway where the chef’s kitchen is made for year-round entertaining and enjoyment,” says Friedberg. “It’s been renovated from top to bottom,” including professional, top-of-the-line appliances, like a Wolf six-burner range, a Wold wall oven and warming tray, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a mini-fridge for on-the-go beverages, two Bosch dishwashers. There is also custom cabinetry, two oversized under-mounted sinks and a large island with a white marble countertop.
The living room, dining room, kitchen, and several of the bedrooms on the main floor lead out onto the expansive, multi-level deck overlooking the grounds and pool that is surrounded by a wood deck.
A dramatic hallway leads to an enclosed porch with a stone fireplace. A laundry room also opens to the outside through a pair of French doors.
Up on the second floor is a generously-sized master suite in a recently-built wing. The master offers two custom, walk-in closets (a must now-a-days as homeowners spend more time out east) and a luxurious spa-like bathroom with a tiled shower, double sinks and a tub with an unmatched spray system. A private terrace overlooks the grounds.
The home also features a finished lower level with a theatre, gaming room and full bathroom.
In addition to the pool, there is a hot tub, tennis court and three-car garage.
An exceptionally private property with lots of amenities just minutes to East Hampton Village and less than half a mile to bay beaches.
[Listing: 25 Crooked Highway, East Hampton | Broker: Jennifer Friedberg, Brown Harris Stevens ] GMAP
Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.