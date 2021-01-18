Large House on Private Four Acres in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods Lists for $4.225M

A sprawling, nearly four-acre property with a large residence in the Northwest Woods section of East Hampton has recently been listed for $4.225 million with Jennifer Friedberg of Brown Harris Stevens. The home at 25 Crooked Highway in East Hampton offers privacy with plenty of amenities.

The 6,500-square-foot contemporary house is situated behind a private, gated driveway off of Bull Path, surrounded by lush landscaping. The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath home features an open floor plan starting with the double-height entry in the living room.

The light-filled living room that flows into the dining room and offers a vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace and wet bar.

Off of the great room and the kitchen is a beautiful wet bar that makes a great aesthetic addition to the home. The bar has custom cabinetry for display and storage, a wine cooler, ice maker, a stainless steel sink and ice-maker. “Perfect for that martini on the rocks or special glass of champagne or merlot,” Friedberg says.

“The kitchen is truly the heart of any home and that’s especially true at 25 Crooked Highway where the chef’s kitchen is made for year-round entertaining and enjoyment,” says Friedberg. “It’s been renovated from top to bottom,” including professional, top-of-the-line appliances, like a Wolf six-burner range, a Wold wall oven and warming tray, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a mini-fridge for on-the-go beverages, two Bosch dishwashers. There is also custom cabinetry, two oversized under-mounted sinks and a large island with a white marble countertop.

The living room, dining room, kitchen, and several of the bedrooms on the main floor lead out onto the expansive, multi-level deck overlooking the grounds and pool that is surrounded by a wood deck.

A dramatic hallway leads to an enclosed porch with a stone fireplace. A laundry room also opens to the outside through a pair of French doors.

Up on the second floor is a generously-sized master suite in a recently-built wing. The master offers two custom, walk-in closets (a must now-a-days as homeowners spend more time out east) and a luxurious spa-like bathroom with a tiled shower, double sinks and a tub with an unmatched spray system. A private terrace overlooks the grounds.

The home also features a finished lower level with a theatre, gaming room and full bathroom.

In addition to the pool, there is a hot tub, tennis court and three-car garage.

An exceptionally private property with lots of amenities just minutes to East Hampton Village and less than half a mile to bay beaches.