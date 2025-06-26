Expansive Unit at the Glass House Boca Raton Officials Lists

Residence 81, one of 28 luxury residential spaces at Glass House Boca Raton, has been listed for $6.257 million, with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

The development, which offers nine stories of luxury, is the first modern glass building to be built in the heart of Boca Raton, with the 10th story to be completed in the summer of 2027. The 3,540-square-foot residence will be located at 280 E Palmetto Park Road, offering four bedrooms, and four and one-half bathrooms.

“The sprawling residence 81 at Glass House Boca Raton is a standout residence within a limited collection,” said Noam Ziv, a partner and CEO of 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC, in a statement. “Embodying the utmost in luxury, this residence presents a wonderful opportunity to live an elegant lifestyle in the heart of upscale Boca Raton.”

With Residence 81’s open concept layout, it’s the perfect space for gatherings, as there is a private terrace, a state-of the art kitchen containing modern appliances such as European cabinetry, speed oven, wine cooler, induction cooktop and more.

The primary suite also contains classic amenities, such as a spacious bathroom, dual-sink vanities and a spacious walk-in closet.

The new development is minutes away from Brightline train’s Boca Raton station, as well as beaches, restaurants and stores.

Glass House Boca Raton offers stunning views with its private rooftop pool, Jacuzzi, private cabanas, outdoor kitchen and barbecue, and fire pit lounge. Residents also have access to the building’s fitness center, sauna, steam room, as well as an exclusive “Palmetto Lounge,” offering privacy and relaxation.

The development also provides memberships at emergency medical concierge and Sollis Health.

Pricing for Glass House Boca Raton residences vary from $2.2 million to more than $7 million.

[Listing: 280 East Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton] | Brokers: Bonnie Schwartz and Joanne Sheer of Douglas Elliman | GMAP