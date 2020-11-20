Restored Farmhouse in Dream Location Now Offered at $3.995 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A farmhouse, south of the highway in Water Mill, has been newly restored to feel like a new build with modern finishes, while still holding on to its historic charm. The gated property at 89 Cobb Road, with a pool and detached garage and artist studio, has recently been reduced to $3.995 million.

Set among $15 million estate homes on Mecox Bay, the 3,000-square-foot house is on one of the most coveted streets in the area known as Water Mill South. “I love that this charming four-bedroom, on a manageable half-acre, was lovingly restored to feel like brand new construction,” says Frank Bodenchak of Sotheby’s International Realty, who with Dawn Bodenchak are the listing agents. “Many clients want a house near the ocean in a great area. But they don’t want the cost or upkeep of a mansion or mega-priced offering.”

An original farmhouse for the Squires family—some of Southampton’s earliest settlers—it has been fully refinished. The original front porch was restored and the shingled house is replete with custom wide plank floors, custom millworks and all new systems.

An open floor plan allows easy flow from the living room, den and dining room, with plenty of light pouring in through the windows on all three sides.

The new kitchen boasts a breakfast area that overlooks a westerly facing backyard. There are top-of-the-line appliances throughout, from the glass-front Sub-Zero refrigerator to the six-burner Wolf stove, and the countertops are made of hand-selected marble. This kitchen even has its own indoor brick pizza oven.

Upstairs, the brand-new master suite has vaulted ceilings and a view of the pool and landscaped grounds. The master bath features a rain shower and claw foot tub, a throwback to the home’s history. There are three additional bedrooms and an upstairs laundry on the second floor as well. There are four-and-a-half baths in total, all renovated and with heated floors.

New mechanicals recently installed include new electric; three independent heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for energy efficiency; new plumbing systems and septic for up to eight bedrooms, with future expansion in mind.

The 40-foot gunite pool, situated amid a well-landscaped backyard, is surrounded by a stone patio with plenty of room for lounge chairs and outdoor entertaining. The property offers complete privacy from its well-appointed gates to the surrounding hedgerow and mature trees.

A detached two-car garage, grandfathered in the corner of the property, also houses a 23-by-21-foot artist’s studio above. A private staircase leads to the studio, which has high-vaulted ceilings and its own full bathroom, and is perfect for those working remotely who need a quiet, private space, away from family.

“Just reduced to $3.999 million, there is little else like this gated mini-estate,” says Bodenchak, noting it is one mile to Flying Point Beach in one direction and a mile to Water Mill, Hank’s Pumpkintown, Duckwalk Vineyards and the Parrish Art Museum. The location does not get much more convenient.

There are two opportunities to see this listing with open houses on Friday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

[Listing: 89 Cobb Road, Water Mill | Brokers: Frank and Dawn Bodenchak, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP