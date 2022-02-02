SERHANT Building Up Hamptons Team

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant keeps adding to his agent roster at his eponymous Brooklyn-based real estate brokerage, kicking off 2022 with new agents, including right here in the Hamptons.

Jack Richardson, a native Long Islander, joined SERHANT as a licensed real estate salesperson in January, part of a 35% jump in growth for the brokerage in the first few weeks of the new year. SERHANT recently announced that The Palanca Team, which focuses on Brooklyn, and the Bogard New York Team, with a total of 30 agents, committed to the brokerage just after the new year.

In a recent phone interview, Serhant spoke of an “aggressive expansion into The Hamptons and into South Florida,” which he called his brokerage’s other two main markets and his “personal triangle.”

“It’s New York City, the Hamptons and South Florida and then everything a little bit in between, but we will have physical houses in those two additional markets,” he said, adding hiring “out east” was well underway at that time. The company has plans to open offices in a few markets this year, but no specifics on where were available just yet.

“SERHANT. is unmatched in today’s industry,” Richardson said of his decision to join the company. “Its video and social media marketing approach is not only a key point of differentiation, but a huge value-add to clients. And while other brokerages may have brand recognition, people associate the SERHANT. brokerage with Ryan’s impeccable reputation and strong work ethic which carries a level of trust forth to my business. SERHANT. has unlimited growth potential and it’s exciting to have the opportunity to grow alongside the company.”

SERHANT’s $2 Billion in Sales Volume

The company, founded in September 2020, describes itself as a multidimensional real estate brokerage with “a content-to-commerce real estate ecosystem. According to a statement, it closed out 2021 by completing nearly $2 billion in total sales volume

Richardson joins Shawn Egan, who came to the brokerage in 2021, as a SERHANT agent focused on the Hamptons real estate market.

“At his previous brokerage, he honed his analytical capabilities by gathering accurate comps, building out portfolios, and putting together in-depth presentations,” Richardson’s bio says. “In his first year as a full-time broker, he handled more than 70 rental deals and did over $25 million in sales.

Richardson is already busy with new listings in the Hamptons. He has partnered with fellow SERHANT agent Amy Herman to represent a $4.85 million listing in Southampton.

It seems that SERHANT is growing its presence not just in the Hamptons, but across Long Island with the Michael Sadis Team and the Rachel King Team, There are also plans to expand into new markets across the country later this year.

The company tous being “mobile-first with a first-of-its-kind in-house film studio for organic lead generation, creating customer acquisition for its two core businesses: brokerage and education.”

Though Serhant himself has been doing deals in the Hamptons for years, his brokerage’s first official listing in the Hamptons market came in early 2021. Serhant also quietly closed a $32 million off-market deal in mid-December, which was one of the most expensive trades of the year.

Also in 2021, Serhant sold a Palm Beach home for $122.7 million, the most expensive home ever sold in the state of Florida. In June, he also opened “SERHANT. House” in Palm Beach, which was featured in Architectural Digest and it creates the first “real estate ecosystem club and content house,” the company says.