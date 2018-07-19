A 90s Tod Williams-Billie Tsien House on Mecox Bay Asking $30 Million

This new listing offers quite a lot: an architect designed main house, a guest house, a tennis court, a 50-foot dock, and a pool, all set on 2.6 acres of land on Mecox Bay. And we think the simple forms of the house are attractive from the exterior.

Inside, though, the kitchen could use an update.

This project doesn't appear on the Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects website, although it appears to have been designed around 1996 for Barbara and Cliff Grodd, the president and founder's daughter of Paul Stuart. (Mr. Grodd died eight years ago.)

The details: the property features five bedrooms and four baths (not sure if that includes the guest house or not) in about 6500 square feet. It's repped by Doreen Atkins at Sotheby's.

What do you think of the place? How about the price?

For more, click here. 35 Morrison Lane, Water Mill