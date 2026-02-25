$32M Water Mill Estate Redefines Hamptons Luxury

This home, uniquely engineered by Hamptons standards, is available for $32 million.

In Water Mill, an architecturally significant coastal contemporary estate has hit the market, asking $32 million.

The newly built residence, located south of the highway at 200 Rose Hill Road, is listed with Vince Horcasitas of Saunders & Associates.

“No one in the Hamptons is building at this structural level,” Horcasitas says. “The concrete and steel construction, combined with this level of finish, sets a new benchmark for Hamptons estates.”

Set on 2.29 landscaped acres, the home offers approximately 19,000 square feet of space across three levels, overlooking a 65-acre agricultural reserve. Beyond the gated entrance and just down the street is Mecox Bay with the Atlantic Ocean beaches not far away.

Recently acquired by Moskow Management Trust, “what distinguishes the property is its structural ambition,” according to a statement from Saunders.

It was built with a cast-concrete and steel shell — an uncommon approach in the Hamptons, the brokerage notes. “The home is engineered to withstand winds up to 200 miles per hour.”

Expansive walls of glass soften the industrial strength of the structure, Saunders notes. A 12-foot-tall western-facing sliding door opens out onto the heated gunite pool with spa and a sunken Har-Tru tennis court.

A double-height great room boasts Roche Bobois furnishings and Gary Ciuffo cabinetry. The house is being offered fully furnished.

In total, there are 10 bedrooms, 13 full baths and two powder rooms.

The house features a stadium-seated cinema, a glass-enclosed wine room and an oversized fitness center, all with direct access to the pool terrace.

There is also a rooftop deck, accessible by elevator, which allows for panoramic views of the reserve and Mecox Bay.

“As demand continues to deepen at the highest price tiers, the offering underscores a broader trend: buyers are increasingly prioritizing permanence, architectural integrity, and turnkey execution at the top of the Hamptons market,” Saunders concludes.

Check out more photos below.

