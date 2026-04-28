This $3.2M Amagansett Beach House Is Just 670 Square Feet

An award-winning architectural beach house in the Amagansett Dunes recently came to the market at $3.2 million. To be just one house from the ocean, that price seems like a steal.

There’s a catch — the home at 9 Ocean Lane is only 670 square feet.

But, don’t let the size cross this one off your shopping list — this high-end beach retreat is well worth a closer look.

The home offers true indoor-outdoor living in a modern, minimalist design-forward space, all just steps from the private ocean access.

“9 Ocean Lane is a rare and intimate home thoughtfully conceived by award-winning architect Bates Masi and built by Telemark, known for their exceptional craftsmanship,” says listing agent Dawn Neway, who has the listing with fellow Douglas Elliman agents Diana Neway and Amelia Nash.

Plus, it is truly turnkey — it’s being offered with all the furniture, designed by Bates Masi specifically for the space.

“It’s the perfect pied-à-terre, guest house, or effortless beach getaway, just 300 feet from a private ocean footpath. The home lives larger than its footprint, where the connection to the outdoors is just as important as the interiors. For those looking to secure additional space, we are also representing the home across the street at 8 Ocean Lane — offering a rare opportunity to own something truly special in one of the Hamptons’ most sought-after dune settings.”

The 2,200-square-foot house at 8 Ocean Lane, offering a clean modern aesthetic as well, and sitting on a 0.28-acre lot with a pool, is asking $5.995 million.

Back at 9 Ocean Lane, the elevated home has been said to be “a masterclass in thoughtful design and modern elegance.” It was even featured on the cover of Tiny Houses – Mindful Living, Small Spaces‘ 2020 Calendar. The design also received awards from the American Institute of Architects Long Island ArchiAward and the East End Design Award, both in 2018.

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls and skylights make the interior feel larger than it is, thanks to natural light streaming in. Integrated lighting and dimmers can be found throughout.

The kitchen, connected to the open-concept living and dining areas with a built-in, articulating flat-screen television, boasts high-end appliances, including a Miele range, wine cooler and double freezer drawers. “A custom bar tucked beneath the media area enhances the home’s effortless entertaining appeal,” the listing description says.

“Every detail has been carefully considered to maximize function and flow, with custom-built-ins and smart storage solutions at every turn,” it continues.

The home offers two bedrooms upstairs and one-and-a-half baths in total. Each bedroom is outfitted with blackout shades for peaceful sleeping, no matter the time of day, as well as built-in beds with custom end tables.

Other integrated storage includes a concealed washer/dryer and a sofa with hidden compartments. A full bath and powder room feature radiant heat floors.

The home is also equipped with four-zone central heating and air conditioning, a Sonos sound system and a tankless, on-demand propane hot water system.

Since the home is elevated, the lower level provides parking space and storage for bicycles, surfboards and other essentials for the beach.

Outside, the 0.28-acre property is surrounded by natural dune landscaping, such as native grasses, and easily accommodates the expansive entertaining space, where you can dine or lounge by the grave firepit and listen to the sounds of the surf.

There is also an outdoor shower for rinsing off the sand after a day at the beach.

Check out more photos below.

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