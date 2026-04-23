Modern Shelter Island Home Seeks $200K Summer Rental

A striking modern home on Shelter Island with 180-degree views of Peconic Bay and unparalleled sunset views is being offered as a summer retreat — especially if you have a boat. It’s being offered for $200,000 for the summer season, though shorter terms are available.

Known as “Clearhouse,” the residence at 24 Stearns Point Road sits on a six-acre property surrounded by a wooded area. The 3,538-square-foot home is elevated at the end of a long driveway, offering privacy and those tremendous views across to the North Fork, the Long Island Sound and Connecticut.

With architecture by SP Design and built in 2003, the three-level home is “dramatically raised on a central plinth and cantilevers horizontally with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors to create the ultimate indoor/outdoor modern luxury living,” according to the rental listing by Sotheby’s International Realty. Jenny Landey and Maz Crotty of Sotheby’s International Realty of the East Hampton brokerage have the listing.

The first floor boasts a full-width travertine terrace and a private office, while the upper floor provides most of the communal gathering spaces. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with signature appliances, while the dining area features a wall of glass that opens to let the fresh air in.

Both a sitting area and a spacious primary bedroom on the first floor also offer water views from every angle. In fact, the primary bedroom is comprised of three sides of glass. “The width of the room opens completely to the elements like a modern treehouse,” the listing describes.

“The interior synthesis of stone and dark rosewood reclaimed from a Manhattan bank and leather details creates a warmth and glow that envelops the senses,” it continues.

Down on the lower level, there is room for guests, who will enjoy beautiful vistas too, with a media den and two en suite guest bedrooms. “The rooms reveal themselves in a horizontal band with architectural floor-to-ceiling windows,” according to the listing.

Other standout features include a suspended black fireplace and world-class art and furniture.

At the water’s edge, across Shore Road, down the block from Sunset Beach, there is a dock that has space for two boats, one up to 55 feet and one up to 30 feet. There is also a 6,800-pound boat lift.

Rental Terms:

• July through Labor Day: $175,000

• Memorial Day through Labor Day: $200,000

• June/July: $110,000

• August – Labor Day: $105,000

• July: $85,000

• August: $85,000

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