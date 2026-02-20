How to Stand Out When the Hamptons Freeze Over

Selling in the midst of winter in the Hamptons comes with challenges — from snow and short days to weather- related buyer hesitation. We asked agents what strategies they recommend to help listings stand out in winter. What advice should homeowners follow to keep their homes showing well during snowy conditions?

Sheri Winter Parker

THE CORCORAN GROUP

CUTCHOGUE

Like the Scandinavians, I lean into hygge time! Nothing is more cozy and comforting than your dream home in the colder months. In fact, I embrace this season’s vibe in my marketing and add ‘virtual’ snow to photos of my listings on social media. It creates a warm and nostalgic look that I believe is really appealing. When it comes to showings, I advise my sellers to make their home feel like a welcoming refuge by ensuring the walkways are shoveled, the driveways are plowed, the heat is turned up, the fireplaces are on – and have those lush cashmere throws draped on your couches! Also, be sure to open the curtains to maximize light and show off the snow-blanketed grounds. It’s magical and romantic in the winter out here on the North Fork and the season reminds buyers of the value of “home.” Remember, if you like a house in the snowy weather, you know you will absolutely love it when it’s beautiful and lush out. Come rain, sleet, or snow, do not cancel your real estate appointment! I like to say, the best summertime decisions are made in the winter.

Jennifer Wilson

SAUNDERS & ASSOCIATES

EAST HAMPTON

Winter selling in the Hamptons is really about controlling perception and removing friction. It can actually be a great time to sell. Buyers may hesitate because of weather, so presentation is critical — professional photography, strong video, and highlighting features that shine in winter like fireplaces, radiant heat, and spa-style baths. Accessibility matters just as much: plowed driveways, shoveled walkways, and easy entry set the tone before a buyer even walks inside. Inside, the home should feel warm, bright, and turnkey. Winter buyers are typically serious, so if a home is well-maintained, easy to show, and comfortable despite the season, it actually stands out in a lowerinventory market.

Terry Thompson

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

SOUTHAMPTON

Although the winter brings cold weather, snow, and shorter days, these are some of the best months for sellers in the Hamptons. As buyers are anxious to find their summer getaway, it is more important than ever to implement seasonal strategies to create strong buyer interest. When we have the opportunity, we shoot outdoor photos during the Spring through Fall months. Even if we have to pay a bit more for photography, we can hold the photos on file until sellers are ready to hit the market. If we cannot obtain photography ahead of time, then best to implement photoshopping to change snow to grass and add flower beds and leaves on trees. I personally never show winter photos on my listings. Creating ambiance will always help enhance buyer interest. For example, lighting the fireplace, turning on heat ahead of time, lighting scented candles, and turning on relaxing music creates a welcoming atmosphere. And finally, be sure walkways and driveways are clear without ice. We never get a chance to make a second first impression!

Jack Pearson

THE CEEJACK TEAM

COMPASS

SAG HARBOR AND WATER MILL

Showing in bitter cold and snow drift conditions is challenging to say the least. At the CeeJackTeam, we first inform your clients of the weather in real time, for many are far away in warmer climates, so they must know the seriousness of the weather conditions. Suggesting plowing and shoveling, of course, is necessary to ensure customers’ safety. The Hamptons have always been a weather-driven business, so sometimes Mother Nature has the last word.

Susan Breitenbach

THE CORCORAN GROUP

SOUTHAMPTON

Our region can be absolutely beautiful in the winter, and the lush blanket of snow creates a certain cozy charm. But the season comes with some practical concerns. During this extreme cold, the most important thing for homeowners is to keep the heat on so pipes don’t freeze, and to have caretakers checking the property regularly. We currently have a home under contract where this happened — thankfully, the caretaker caught it early and a crisis was averted. Also, even if owners are not coming out to the Hamptons, they should have their driveways plowed and walkways shoveled. If there is a key hidden under a flowerpot or statue, it’s best to find a new location! Although we have been traveling in our big SUVs with large shovels – in case we need to perform some emergency clearing – excess snow blocking access to a property makes a showing extremely difficult. Plus, it can also be dangerous to show if there’s icy conditions. We’ve had customers fall in the past, so think “safety first” and triple check all paved surfaces are salted and clear. Clients don’t always come out from the city with proper snow boots. They sometimes don’t realize how different it can be here.

