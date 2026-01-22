Seven-Acre East Hampton Village Estate Trades for $30M

A 7.3-acre estate at 42 Hither Lane and 55 Middle Lane in East Hampton Village are one of the first significant deals of 2026.

Two parcels in East Hampton Village sold together, trading at $30 million in one of the first significant sales of 2026.

Jennifer Wilson of Saunders & Associates brought the buyers to the deal for 42 Hither Lane and 55 Middle Lane, which was listed with Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group for $32 million.

“42 Hither and 55 Middle Lane is one of the most incredible Hamptons properties I have seen in my 35 years of being the top broker here,” Breitenbach tells Behind The Hedges, a sentiment echoed by Wilson who adds, “The combined seven-acre property spans from Hither to Middle and is one of the most special properties that I’ve seen in my 20-year career.”

“Extremely rare and unique, perfectly positioned, it expands from Hither all the way to Middle Lane in East Hampton Village,” Breitenbach says. “The 7.3-acre estate compound, comprised of two single and separate lots, presents truly the rare opportunity of an exceptionally gracious parklike property just moments from the ocean and East Hampton village.”

There is a 6,000-square-foot home on the 5.24-acre property at 42 Hither Lane. Known as Holly Hall, it is a stately 1930s residence, “which blends historic charm with modern comforts,” the listing agent says. The home offers six bedrooms, plus two staff quarters. Expansive porches and terraces provide easy indoor-outdoor living. There is also a radiant sunroom overlooking the rolling lawns and lush gardens. There is also a privately situated pool and plenty of room to build.

The additional 2.05-acre property at 55 Middle Lane abuts the buildable lot.

“The possibilities are endless,” Breitenbach says.

According to Wilson, “My buyers were looking for something in a very specific location and wanted a lot of land, which is very rare in this area of East Hampton. When I saw the property when it was first listed, I knew that they were the buyers.”

It went into contract in October 2025 and closed on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

She declined to disclose the name of her buyer, but says, “They plan on developing a beautiful estate that when done, [it] will be one of the most important properties in East Hampton.”

Asked what the trade says about the current market, Wilson says that it “shows that the luxury market is on fire in the Hamptons — 2025 sales show that. And this is the first sale of this caliber in East Hampton for 2026 . . . and I have more to come at this level.”

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.