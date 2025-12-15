The Palm Beach and Hamptons markets are closely linked. As 2025 comes to a close, we are recapping the year, while also looking ahead to what’s to come on both markets. We asked busy agents what they expect to see in 2026: How do they expect buyer and seller behavior to shift next year and what indicators are they watching most closely?

Kieran Brew

SERHANT.

FURTHER EAST ADVISORY TEAM

BRIDGEHAMPTON

There’s no rest for the weary (wicked?) this year! Normally, we roll up the sidewalks just before Thanksgiving, and we don’t hear from clients until the new year. It’s the dreaded, “We’re putting it off ’till after the holidays” brush-off. Then, I usually know what kind of a year to expect based on how soon after New Year’s clients start returning calls. But this year they haven’t stopped. Buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords— none of them have really given it a rest. That bodes well for 2026. The last time I remember when we were busy during the holidays was 2019. I’m not saying ’26 will be another ’20 (I sure hope NOT!!). But there is a lot of life in the market right now, and that can only mean good things for next year!

Doreen Danton

THE CORCORAN GROUP

PALM BEACH

In 2026, I expect both buyers and sellers to become even more strategic. Buyers will continue to prioritize luxury lifestyle aspects such as water access, privacy, and amenities. However, they’ll also be more value-conscious given ongoing conversations around insurance and property taxes. Sellers, on the other hand, will have to recognize that presentation matters more than ever. Homes that are turnkey and priced with precision, even at the top of the market, will move quickly. Those properties that need updating to meet modern expectations will have to contemplate renovations, price adjustments, or both. The indicators I’m watching most closely are interest rates, insurance costs, and inventory levels. Rates will influence buyer confidence, insurance will impact affordability, and inventory will dictate how competitive the market feels. I’m also keeping an eye on migration trends from the Northeast and international demand because Palm Beach remains a magnet for luxury buyers seeking stability and lifestyle.

Mala Sander

THE CORCORAN GROUP

SAG HARBOR

Palm Beach and the Hamptons continue to move in tandemexpanding buyer pools, tight inventory, and a clear shift toward faster decision making. Buyers who’ve been waiting on the sidelines now see that hesitation isn’t a winning strategy, and sellers are adjusting. Aspirational pricing is yesterday’s playbook. The smart sellers are the ones pricing to win, vs gambling on the prospect of an under-educated buyer In 2026, I’m focused on demographic shifts and the equity markets, both of which drive luxury housing in our markets and reveal where the next opportunities will surface. Turnkey, designforward homes will still lead the pack, but the slight uptick in buyers who are open to a project shows the market is broadening. In 2026, there’s room for more than one kind of win.

Jessica Julian

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

PALM BEACH

Local developers and city officials share an exceptionally bullish outlook on the continued economic growth of Palm Beach County, viewing the current wave of corporate and financial migration as merely the “tip of the iceberg.” Spearheading this transformation is Related Companies’ Stephen Ross, whose ventures, like the leasing of over 200,000 square feet at 10 CityPlace to AI powerhouse ServiceNow, are creating over 1,000 high-paying jobs and solidifying West Palm Beach’s reputation as “Wall Street South.” This movement is strongly supported by aggressive recruitment from organizations like the Business Development Board (BDB), which has successfully lured finance giants such as Goldman Sachs and BlackRock to the region. This influx of high-value businesses and a corresponding surge in high-net-worth residents suggests that the county’s expansion will not only persist but accelerate throughout the decade, as we are seeing in the flow of buyers to neighborhoods such as Northwood and young execs eyeing family-friendly enclaves like Palm Beach Gardens. While the luxury market segment has seen historic demand, there are constraints on how many ultra-high-net-worth buyers can sustain the current rate of price appreciation. The massive job creation stemming from firms like ServiceNow and financial services companies is driving an imminent and urgent need for housing beyond the top tier. Additionally, initiatives are being coordinated to attract and keep a younger generation of graduated students to the local workforce and culture of Palm Beach County. The consensus: Palm Beach County is poised for unprecedented growth, requiring a holistic approach to development that addresses both the luxury residential market and the fundamental housing and infrastructure needs of a rapidly expanding professional workforce.

This article appeared in the December 12, 2025, edition of Behind The Hedges inside Dan’s Papers. It will also appear inside the Dan’s Papers Palm Beach edition for January. Click here to read the digital edition.