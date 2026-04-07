Spring Awakens East End Real Estate, But Who Has the Upper Hand?

Spring has sprung on Long Island. As the new season’s market takes shape across the East End, what early trends are you seeing beginning to bloom? How is inventory? Are conditions favoring buyers or sellers in your area of expertise? Are the spring buyers approaching searches differently compared to a year ago, particularly in terms of expectations?

Judi Desiderio

WILLIAM RAVEIS REAL ESTATE

EAST HAMPTON

This was the winter of white — lots of snow! Buyers and tenants are out in full force. How’s the inventory? There’s the rub! While inventory has been growing since the second half of last year, we could use more well-positioned homes. Whether conditions are favorable or not depends entirely on location and price. Every hamlet and every price range varies based on supply and demand. Value is the word of the season. Buyers are highly educated and know instantly if a property is priced right. I’m very optimistic this season since this year’s Wall Street bonuses are a record— that is our feeder market and ordinarily takes the Jitney straight east.

Sheri Winter Parker

THE CORCORAN GROUP

CUTCHOGUE

Spring has officially sprung on the East End, and I am slammed in the best possible way. Between private listings and a fresh wave of homes preparing to debut publicly, it’s shaping up to be an opportunity‑packed for the next few months. Buyers are emerging from a rough East Coast winter with one mission: Buy their slice of North Fork paradise. What’s especially interesting this year is the migration pattern. I’m seeing a strong influx of buyers shifting from other second‑home markets in proximity to New York City, like the Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut, who are now setting their sights on the charm, calm and character of the North Fork. Inventory is still tight, but it’s improving just enough to keep things exciting. Quality listings are going into contract quickly, and more are on the way. It’s still a seller‑leaning market, but motivated, well‑prepared buyers are absolutely winning when they move decisively. We’re gearing up for quite a season. Great properties are trading, new listings are blooming, and the energy is electric. Stay tuned!

Barry McGovern

HEDGEROW EXCLUSIVE PROPERTIES

BRIDGEHAMPTON

Spring is feeling energized out here. After a quieter winter, serious buyers are re-engaging early, and with real conviction. What’s striking is that the hesitation we saw a year ago has largely dissolved at this price point. These buyers aren’t waiting on rates or financing conditions. They’ve made up their minds, and they’re moving. The challenge is inventory, and honestly, it’s the story of the season. Across the $5 million to $100 million range, truly compelling products are scarce on the open market. What sets my business apart is access to significant off-market inventory across all sectors, from oceanfront estates to village properties to new construction. For buyers at this level, that access is often the difference between finding the right home this season and waiting another year. That dynamic unquestionably favors sellers right now. If you own something exceptional on the East End, this is a market that will reward you. Buyers know this, too, which is why their approach has shifted. They’re coming in prepared and ready to act decisively. Gone is the window-shopping posture of a year ago. Today’s buyer has done their research, knows what they want, and understands that waiting for a better deal on a great property is usually a losing strategy out here. The mood, overall, is one of quiet urgency. The East End remains one of the most coveted markets in the world, and this spring is reinforcing exactly why.

Dawn Watson

SERHANT.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

The buyers are HERE and they are ready to transact! But they are more selective and are less driven by the major FOMO mindset, which drove the market to unprecedented highs last year. Spring 2025 saw super-tight inventory and a sellers’ market that moved very quickly, fueled by emotion and scarcity, which pushed median values up over $2 million. Right now, we still have limited supply and strong sales, but spring 2026 has brought the most negotiable market we’ve seen since pre-COVID times. Buyers, who have become more strategic, continue to gain leverage as more properties vie for their attention. They’re chasing less and negotiating more, which makes proper pricing absolutely crucial. Smart sellers need to understand that anything that’s overpriced is going to go unnoticed and will most likely linger.

Joseph Van Asco

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

MONTAUK

Spring has arrived on the East End with real momentum, and the market is already active with buyers and renters out early. Inventory remains tight, particularly for new construction, where supply is still limited and quality homes are moving quickly. There are good opportunities for buyers, but the advantage goes to those who are educated on the market and able to act decisively. Well-prepared buyers are finding value, often before properties fully hit the broader market. Conditions vary depending on the asset, with turnkey homes continuing to favor sellers, while properties that need work or are priced ambitiously are seeing more negotiation. Buyer behavior has also evolved compared to last year, with buyers being more informed, more focused on lifestyle alignment, and less willing to compromise, while still moving quickly when the right opportunity presents itself. As a top agent in the Hamptons for both sales and rentals, I’m seeing firsthand that this is a market that rewards preparation, local expertise, and timing.

Susan Orioli

ENGEL & VÖLKERS NORTH FORK

CUTCHOGUE

Spring has arrived on the East End, and from what I am seeing, the market remains active, segmented, and highly intent-driven. Demand is strong below $2.5 million, where broad buyer activity continues, while the $4 million-plus segment, especially true waterfront properties, also show sustained interest. A defining shift this spring is buyer decisiveness. Many have been watching the market for three to four years and are now ready to transact rather than observe. Inventory remains limited in the most sought-after categories. Among today’s buyers, I have seen consistent demand for sizable bayfront homes with direct walk-out sandy beach access, which stands out as both exceptionally rare and highly coveted. While overall inventory has improved slightly, it has not expanded where demand is deepest, particularly for waterfront homes overall. The market continues to favor sellers in the $2.5 million and below segment, especially for waterfront properties, provided pricing aligns with current comps. Inland properties are also performing well in this segment when competitively priced, often generating strong activity and multiple offers. Buyers today are more analytical and disciplined, carefully evaluating quality, usability, and long-term value. Many buyers are ready to move ahead after years of searching and are now acting decisively this spring when the right opportunity emerges.