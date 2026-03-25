Palm Beach Luxury: Master Taxes to Keep Deals Moving

In Palm Beach’s luxury market, how can a clear understanding of property taxes, homestead exemptions and residency rules help agents keep deals on track?

Shelly Newman

The Corcoran Group

Palm Beach

In Palm Beach’s luxury market, a clear understanding of property taxes, homestead exemptions, and residency rules is essential to keeping high‑value transactions on track.



Today’s buyers are highly cost‑conscious, especially as insurance premiums in Florida continue to rise faster than inflation. That puts greater scrutiny on annual carrying costs. However, because Florida has no state income tax, many buyers, particularly those relocating from high‑tax states, are more amenable to higher insurance and property tax burdens when viewed through a total tax‑liability lens. When agents can clearly explain how property taxes reset at purchase, what millage rates apply, and how local budgets impact future assessments, it prevents sticker shock late in the deal cycle and builds trust from the outset.



Homestead exemptions are equally critical. Florida is actively debating major reforms that could significantly reduce, or even eliminate, property taxes for primary residences. These benefits, however, hinge on meeting strict residency requirements. Many Palm Beach buyers maintain multiple homes, so misunderstanding what qualifies as a legal domicile can delay filings, impact financial projections, or create confusion during underwriting.



At the same time, county services and tax structures remain in flux. A knowledgeable agent helps clients separate current law from proposed changes, avoiding speculation‑driven hesitation. In a market defined by complex finances and long timelines, informed guidance minimizes surprises, aligns expectations, and ensures deals move forward with confidence rather than second thoughts.

Alex Platt

The Premier Group

Compass

Boca Raton

A clear understanding of property taxes, homestead exemptions, and residency rules is more than just on track; it helps buyers feel more comfortable moving forward. In Palm Beach’s luxury market, when agents can clearly explain the tax implications and potential benefits of ownership, buyers are often more confident stepping off the sidelines, making decisions, and submitting offers rather than waiting because they are unsure of what the costs will be.

Gary Pohrer

Executive Director of Luxury Sales

SERHANT.

Palm Beach

When purchasing a home in Palm Beach, the top two questions are what will my taxes be and what do I need to do to homestead here? The tax question is one that doesn’t have a simple answer, but data suggests that taxes will be far less than the 2% of the purchase price that most brokers quote. I have years of data that I only share with clients as well as tactics to legally reduce your property taxes. The second question surprises people. Most new buyers think they need to live in Florida for over 6 months to homestead but that’s actually not necessary. Now if you are a high earner, you will likely need to be in Florida for 6 months and a day to have them release you from your current states high taxes.

Rochelle LeCavalier

Douglas Elliman

Boca Raton

My perspective is that an educated buyer is a good buyer. My favorite clients ask high-quality, well-informed questions, don’t make assumptions, and rely on our expertise for guidance. What they hear or read in the news is typically incomplete information and often does not apply to the individual buyer, or there are material caveats to tax, homestead, and residency considerations that significantly change the answer based on that buyer’s unique circumstances. We often conference with a buyer’s family office, CPA, financial manager, and attorneys to ensure we have a clear picture before making certain recommendations or representations.

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