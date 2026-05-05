Lark Opens First Hamptons Hotel, The Penny Lane in Hampton Bays

A new boutique hotel in the Hamptons is debuting this summer season. Lark, a development and management company that encompasses multiple boutique hospitality brands, will open its first East End property, The Penny Lane, in Hampton Bays ahead of summer 2026.

Situated at the edge of the Shinnecock Inlet on Penny Pond, the revamped motor inn now boasts “polished coastal design and thoughtful, modern amenities” throughout its 18 rooms.

Lark CEO Peter Twachtman explains the company teamed up with an owner looking to develop an asset in Hampton Bays. “Their vision for the property aligned with Lark’s design and operating principles, and for that reason, it seemed like a natural fit to add it to our portfolio. It is Lark’s first property in the Hamptons, and we have fallen in love with Hampton Bays. We’re fans of the Hamptons in general and this is the beginning of our hub-and-spoke approach, where we can now work towards managing other assets and driving Lark’s brands.”

Other Lark hotels include the Blue Bird Spa City Motor Lodge in Saratoga Springs, Block Island Beach House, AWOL Kennebunkport in Maine and The Wesley Hotel in Martha’s Vineyard.

Formerly The Drake Inn at 16 Penny Lane, the nearly one-acre property sold in March of 2025 for $4,150,000 to No Hotel Investors, LLC (Lark is not the owner). The now upscale accommodations still honor their roots as a classic American motor inn.

“The Penny Lane’s bones lend themselves to a breezy, beachside feel, and the talented design teams at KKAD Design & Architecture Studio and Laura Partica Studio really embraced that instead of covering it up. They went with a light and airy palette with pops of green, and allowed the waterfront location to be the focal point,” Twachtman says. “All furniture and finishes were updated in a modern, stylish way.”

The hotel also offers a private outdoor pool.

The 18-keyed hotel is split up among The Cottages, The Main House, Poolside, and Waterside. The three Cottages feature six king rooms with private, covered porches, while the Main House offers three rooms, which share a living area with comfortable seating and may be booked

individually or as a full buyout.

Over in the Poolside building, there are three guest rooms, one being a two-bedroom suite, while the Waterside building provides six more guest rooms, including one two-bedroom suite and three one-bedroom suites, whose living areas feature sleeper sofas to accommodate more guests should that be needed.

There is a light-filled gathering space for lounging and eating breakfast on the first floor of the Main House, as a daily spread of homemade breakfast items will be available. Greenhouse-style windows overlook the pool.

A grassy lawn leads down to the water, where there is an ample dock at the ready.

Guests can be picked up by friends for a day on the water or guests can tie up their own boat for a night or two. “The docks provide a connection to the water, even if it means having morning coffee while hearing the lap of the water and taking in a cool breeze,” Twachtman says.

Guests who want to keep a boat at the dock can make arrangements with the hotel in advance to confirm availability and request assistance while docking.

High-speed internet, filtered water throughout the property and luxe bedding and bath amenities are also included. In addition, the hotel

offers complimentary bikes for guests.

Located just two miles from the Atlantic Ocean, the beach is a short bike ride over the Ponquoque Bridge. Lark points out that the beaches in Hampton Bays can be less crowded than those east of the Shinnecock Canal.

The hotel is also a short distance from several restaurants, such as The Station Bar or the more lively scene at Amalfi and other popular spots like Cowfish and Rumba.

Rates start at $349 per night for double occupancy and vary depending on room type and date of stay. Pets are welcome for an additional $50 per night cleaning fee.

Asked about early bookings so far, Twachtman says they have been very strong. “The area feels a touch slower and more calm than the rest of the Hamptons, allowing guests to take in the location and also to be able to find a sense of tranquility in their stay.”

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