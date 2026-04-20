House of the Day

Big Fresh Pond Home in Southampton Asks $1.95 Million

By Posted on
North Sea, Southampton, Big Fresh Pond, waterfront
This home overlooking Big Fresh Pond is asking $1.95 million. It is also available for rent this summer.
Courtesy of Corcoran

Finding a turn-key waterfront home in Southampton for under $2 million is no easy feat east of the Shinnecock Canal in the Hamptons.

Over in the North Sea area of town, Mala Sander of the Corcoran Group is representing a listing on Big Fresh Pond for $1.95 million. In addition, the property is available for all of June for $25,000 or during the US Open, from June 15 to 30, for $18,000.

The shingled home at 141 Big Fresh Pond Road offers easy waterfront living with sunset views across the pond. The renovated three-bedroom, three-bath home sits on a 0.28-acre lot.

North Sea, Southampton, Big Fresh Pond, waterfront
The 0.28-acre lot on Big Fresh Pond comes with a dock.Courtesy of Corcoran

With more than 2,100 square feet of space, the main level features high ceilings and a natural flow between spaces. The great room, which boasts a wood-burning fireplace, opens directly to the kitchen, where there is a butcher block island, updated appliances and a built-in work area.

French doors from both the great room and the dining area, adjacent to the kitchen, open to a wide deck, perfect for uninterrupted, 180-degree water views.

Two generously-sized bedrooms, including an en suite with a wall of glass overlooking the water, complete this level.

French doors lead out onto the wide deck overlooking the water.Courtesy of Corcoran

The primary suite takes up the entire second level, translating to elevated privacy for the homeowner. A private balcony provides ultimate water views. The suite also has a dressing area, two walk-in closets and a well-sized bath with a double vanity, a soaking tub and a separate shower.

The home also features fiber-optic internet. Furniture in the home is available separately.

Views from a first-floor bedroomCourtesy of Corcoran

A private dock is the perfect place to set off on a paddle or enjoy the sunset.

Located close to Southampton Village, the home is also not far from the ocean beaches.

Offered with furnishings available separately, fiber-optic internet, and an easy run to Southampton Village and ocean beaches, this is a clean, turnkey waterfront option in a price category where very few exist.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Facebook, X and Instagram.

The kitchen also features water views.Courtesy of Corcoran

 

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites