Finding a turn-key waterfront home in Southampton for under $2 million is no easy feat east of the Shinnecock Canal in the Hamptons.

Over in the North Sea area of town, Mala Sander of the Corcoran Group is representing a listing on Big Fresh Pond for $1.95 million. In addition, the property is available for all of June for $25,000 or during the US Open, from June 15 to 30, for $18,000.

The shingled home at 141 Big Fresh Pond Road offers easy waterfront living with sunset views across the pond. The renovated three-bedroom, three-bath home sits on a 0.28-acre lot.

With more than 2,100 square feet of space, the main level features high ceilings and a natural flow between spaces. The great room, which boasts a wood-burning fireplace, opens directly to the kitchen, where there is a butcher block island, updated appliances and a built-in work area.

French doors from both the great room and the dining area, adjacent to the kitchen, open to a wide deck, perfect for uninterrupted, 180-degree water views.

Two generously-sized bedrooms, including an en suite with a wall of glass overlooking the water, complete this level.

The primary suite takes up the entire second level, translating to elevated privacy for the homeowner. A private balcony provides ultimate water views. The suite also has a dressing area, two walk-in closets and a well-sized bath with a double vanity, a soaking tub and a separate shower.

The home also features fiber-optic internet. Furniture in the home is available separately.

A private dock is the perfect place to set off on a paddle or enjoy the sunset.

Located close to Southampton Village, the home is also not far from the ocean beaches.

Offered with furnishings available separately, fiber-optic internet, and an easy run to Southampton Village and ocean beaches, this is a clean, turnkey waterfront option in a price category where very few exist.

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