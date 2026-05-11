American diplomat Kenneth Juster is selling his Shelter Island home, perched on nearly three acres above Coecles Harbor. The asking price is $8.5 million.

Michael Brennan of Douglas Elliman is representing Juster, who served as the U.S. ambassador to India from 2017 to 2021, during President Trump’s first administration. He also worked under the George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations,

Located at 47 Ram Island Road, the property borders more than 28 acres of preserved land, along with acreage tied to the estate of the late sculptor John Chamberlain.

“Properties like this are exceptionally rare on Shelter Island — not just for the scale and elevation, but for what surrounds it,” says Brennan. “With protected land on multiple sides and sweeping harbor views, it offers a level of privacy and permanence that’s increasingly hard to find.”

Juster purchased the house, first built in 1997, in November 2024 for $4,950,000, according to PropertyShark.

The 6,477-square-foot home, which features four levels of living space, has also been fully renovated with custom detailing and millwork throughout. “The renovation was approached with a respect for the home’s original character, bringing it forward in a way that feels both timeless and completely turnkey,” Brennan says.

A covered patio leads to an elegant foyer with access to a spacious great room with French doors, along two sides that lead to bluestone patios, including a covered one that overlooks the harbor. A wood-burning fireplace warms the large space, while natural light pours in.

“Natural light moves effortlessly throughout the first floor, where thoughtful design and classic detailing create spaces meant for gathering,” the listing description says.

A hallway on the other side of the foyer leads to a separate living room that can also be used as an office, a full bath, a utility room and another entryway next to the chef’s kitchen.

A massive space, which includes a breakfast nook with its own wood-burning fireplace, it sits beneath vaulted ceilings. A central island allows for seating, while the kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances. There is also a walk-in pantry.

On the other side of the home, just past the great room, is a primary bedroom suite. Windows and doors on three sides make for a light-filled space with water views. French doors provide access to the covered patio. The primary bathroom offers a glass-enclosed shower, dual sinks and a soaking tub. The suite also features a spacious walk-in closet.

A separate en suite guest bedroom down the hall boasts its own private wing with a walk-in.

The second level is broken up into two wings, one with two more guest rooms with a shared full bathroom, and the other with a guest bedroom and a den with a half bathroom. Above the latter is a 560-square-foot bonus space, a sun-filled, oversized sitting room.

Down on the 2,193-square-foot lower level there are additional spaces currently being used as a billiards room and an exercise room. There is also a cedar walk-in closet and utility spaces.

The landscaped grounds offer rolling lawns featuring mature trees in a park-like setting. A 20-by-40-foot gunite pool, surrounded by an expansive patio, anchors the property.

Check out more photos below.

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