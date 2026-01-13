House of the Day

A Treehouse-Inspired Modern Retreat Debuts on Shelter Island

Shelter Island
Floor-to-ceiling window walls frame water views and natural vistas at the home at Shelter Island’s 11 Sunnyside Avenue.
Situated on one of the highest elevations within Shelter Island Heights, a newly built residence was inspired by a treehouse to become a resort-style luxury living.

“The unexpected modern treasure is newly constructed and designed by a known Hamptons designer that features architectural detail with meditative spirit,” says listing agent Jack Pearson of the CeeJackTeam at Compass.

Reaching the market just two days ago and asking $5.5 million, the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath house is from developer Angelo Varischetti and the award-winning team at WE+ Architecture & Design.

Located at 11 Sunnyside Avenue, within easy reach of the island’s most popular spots, the residence sits on two acres with a pool.

The open-concept living and dining area includes plenty of natural light.Lena Yaremenko

“Sunnyside was conceived as an elevated sanctuary — a whimsical nod to a treehouse that matured into the definitive modern retreat,” Varischetti says. “It is a masterclass in ‘homespitality,’ striking a seductive balance between the precision of a luxury boutique hotel and the soul of a private estate. The architecture is designed to breathe with the occasion, pivoting effortlessly from a grand gala for 50 to an intimate evening for five,” he continues. “But the true magic lies in the atmosphere: by day, the light performs a silent, rhythmic dance across the surfaces; by night, the house exhales, settling into a moody, immersive glow that feels like a velvet embrace.”

The 4,000-square-foot house features oversized open-concept living areas and floor-to-ceiling window walls in the living room frame water views and natural vistas. A paneled wall to match the hidden cabinetry in the kitchen surrounds the elongated gas fireplace.

The state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen features Wolfe, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances and Victoria Falls quartzite countertops and a long center island, and benefits from light shining through windows above the tall cabinetry and paneled wall. All millwork and cabinetry has individually created with stain grade.

All millwork and cabinetry is individually created and stain grade.Lena Yaremenko

A dining area is situated in between the living room and kitchen, as well.

“Refined details and stunning finishes like Phylrich bathroom fixtures, Toto toilets, Cortizo windows, micro-topping concrete floors and datum walls are found throughout,” the listing description reads.

Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with a custom skylight and Taj Mahal stone surfaces. Each bedroom also provides direct access to the landscaped grounds.

Other amenities include a laundry room with double washers and dryers.

The lower level offers flexibility with the potential to create a personal gym and a wellness area, the agents say.

Outside, there is a 50-by-14-foot heated knife-edge gunite pool with ipe wood decking, an open-air shower and a full cabana bathroom, all surrounded by lush greenery. There is also an alfresco kitchen and a dining area.

Taj Mahal stone surfaces can be found in the bathrooms.Lena Yaremenko

The property is part of the Shelter Island Heights owners association, which includes access to a members-only beach club, private Har-Tru tennis courts, and organized association events, plus a high-quality public water utility.

It is also a short distance to the Shelter Island Country Club, Sunset Beach, The Pridwin and Leon 1909.

Check out more photos below.

Taj Mahal stone surfaces can be found in the bathrooms.Lena Yaremenko
