A Treehouse-Inspired Modern Retreat Debuts on Shelter Island

Floor-to-ceiling window walls frame water views and natural vistas at the home at Shelter Island’s 11 Sunnyside Avenue.

Situated on one of the highest elevations within Shelter Island Heights, a newly built residence was inspired by a treehouse to become a resort-style luxury living.

“The unexpected modern treasure is newly constructed and designed by a known Hamptons designer that features architectural detail with meditative spirit,” says listing agent Jack Pearson of the CeeJackTeam at Compass.

Reaching the market just two days ago and asking $5.5 million, the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath house is from developer Angelo Varischetti and the award-winning team at WE+ Architecture & Design.

Located at 11 Sunnyside Avenue, within easy reach of the island’s most popular spots, the residence sits on two acres with a pool.

“Sunnyside was conceived as an elevated sanctuary — a whimsical nod to a treehouse that matured into the definitive modern retreat,” Varischetti says. “It is a masterclass in ‘homespitality,’ striking a seductive balance between the precision of a luxury boutique hotel and the soul of a private estate. The architecture is designed to breathe with the occasion, pivoting effortlessly from a grand gala for 50 to an intimate evening for five,” he continues. “But the true magic lies in the atmosphere: by day, the light performs a silent, rhythmic dance across the surfaces; by night, the house exhales, settling into a moody, immersive glow that feels like a velvet embrace.”

The 4,000-square-foot house features oversized open-concept living areas and floor-to-ceiling window walls in the living room frame water views and natural vistas. A paneled wall to match the hidden cabinetry in the kitchen surrounds the elongated gas fireplace.

The state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen features Wolfe, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances and Victoria Falls quartzite countertops and a long center island, and benefits from light shining through windows above the tall cabinetry and paneled wall. All millwork and cabinetry has individually created with stain grade.

A dining area is situated in between the living room and kitchen, as well.

“Refined details and stunning finishes like Phylrich bathroom fixtures, Toto toilets, Cortizo windows, micro-topping concrete floors and datum walls are found throughout,” the listing description reads.

Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with a custom skylight and Taj Mahal stone surfaces. Each bedroom also provides direct access to the landscaped grounds.

Other amenities include a laundry room with double washers and dryers.

The lower level offers flexibility with the potential to create a personal gym and a wellness area, the agents say.

Outside, there is a 50-by-14-foot heated knife-edge gunite pool with ipe wood decking, an open-air shower and a full cabana bathroom, all surrounded by lush greenery. There is also an alfresco kitchen and a dining area.

The property is part of the Shelter Island Heights owners association, which includes access to a members-only beach club, private Har-Tru tennis courts, and organized association events, plus a high-quality public water utility.

It is also a short distance to the Shelter Island Country Club, Sunset Beach, The Pridwin and Leon 1909.

Check out more photos below.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.