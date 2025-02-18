East Hampton Contemporary Sanctuary With Tennis on 7 Acres

Offered for the newly improved price, the contemporary home at 147 Old Northwest Road in East Hampton is available for $5,995,000.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A contemporary home at the foot of Northwest Woods in East Hampton, on the market now for $5,995,000, is a published architectural gem, according to the CeeJackTeam at Compass.

Part of the team’s exceptional listings, the home at 147 Old Northwest Road blends modernist and post-modern designs across 7,178 square feet. Sitting on a seven-acre gated estate, the property boasts a modernist pool pavilion, a large pool, a spa, an all-weather tennis court and an ample outdoor kitchen.

“This sophisticated oasis redefines opulent living, offering a glimpse into the future of luxury by updating a classic Hamptons design that will never go out of style,” the CeeJackTeam says.

Plus, the estate enjoys wooded forever views thanks to an adjacent 46-acre reserve, “providing unmatched seclusion and serenity,” the team notes.

As for the seven-bedroom residence, it is flooded with natural light due to oversized windows, sliding glass doors and skylights. The idea here was clearly to bring the outdoors in.

A spacious foyer opens to the living room, where there are soaring ceilings, a dramatic domed skylight over the center of the room, and glass windows of various sizes that reach from the floor to the ceiling, providing a view from nearly every angle. An oversized fireplace provides warmth in cooler months, and a wet bar provides easy access to refreshments for guests.

A generously sized formal dining room is nearby, featuring glass on both sides, including access to the backyard. On the other side is the kitchen, equipped with a large center island and white cabinetry. Sliders lead out onto a patio, where there is a stone grilling station.

The main level also features a solarium, with sliding glass doors to the backyard, a cozy media room, and a luxurious primary suite with private outdoor decks, including from the primary bathroom, where there is a fireplace and a sauna.

Up the stairs, a 40-foot walkway that is open to the foyer and the living room below connects two en suite guest bedrooms. Both have access to a balcony.

There is also a finished lower level, which features a well-appointed library/office, a separate gym and a game room, as well as three additional guest bedrooms, each with a private exterior entrance.

Outside, there is a 50-by-20-foot gunite pool and sunken spa, surrounded by a stone patio. A stone patio leads to the pool pavilion, which offers a covered, circular outdoor bar/eating area and an enclosed space for relaxation, both with domed skylights, plus a changing area. Stairs lead down to the tennis court.

There is also a two-car garage and storage space.

Check out more photos below.