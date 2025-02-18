East Hampton

East Hampton Contemporary Sanctuary With Tennis on 7 Acres

By Posted on
East Hampton, contemporary
Offered for the newly improved price, the contemporary home at 147 Old Northwest Road in East Hampton is available for $5,995,000.
Shannon Dupre

A contemporary home at the foot of Northwest Woods in East Hampton, on the market now for $5,995,000, is a published architectural gem, according to the CeeJackTeam at Compass.

Part of the team’s exceptional listings, the home at 147 Old Northwest Road blends modernist and post-modern designs across 7,178 square feet. Sitting on a seven-acre gated estate, the property boasts a modernist pool pavilion, a large pool, a spa, an all-weather tennis court and an ample outdoor kitchen.

“This sophisticated oasis redefines opulent living, offering a glimpse into the future of luxury by updating a classic Hamptons design that will never go out of style,” the CeeJackTeam says.

There is more than 7,000 square feet of space on three levels of this home.Shannon Dupre

Plus, the estate enjoys wooded forever views thanks to an adjacent 46-acre reserve, “providing unmatched seclusion and serenity,” the team notes.

As for the seven-bedroom residence, it is flooded with natural light due to oversized windows, sliding glass doors and skylights. The idea here was clearly to bring the outdoors in.

A spacious foyer opens to the living room, where there are soaring ceilings, a dramatic domed skylight over the center of the room, and glass windows of various sizes that reach from the floor to the ceiling, providing a view from nearly every angle. An oversized fireplace provides warmth in cooler months, and a wet bar provides easy access to refreshments for guests.

East Hampton contemporary
The living room features soaring ceilings and is flooded with natural lights from multiple glass windows.Shannon Dupre

A generously sized formal dining room is nearby, featuring glass on both sides, including access to the backyard. On the other side is the kitchen, equipped with a large center island and white cabinetry. Sliders lead out onto a patio, where there is a stone grilling station.

The main level also features a solarium, with sliding glass doors to the backyard, a cozy media room, and a luxurious primary suite with private outdoor decks, including from the primary bathroom, where there is a fireplace and a sauna.

Up the stairs, a 40-foot walkway that is open to the foyer and the living room below connects two en suite guest bedrooms. Both have access to a balcony.

There is also a finished lower level, which features a well-appointed library/office, a separate gym and a game room, as well as three additional guest bedrooms, each with a private exterior entrance.

The modernist pool pavilion features a covered bar, an enclosed entertaining space and a changing room.Rise Media

Outside, there is a 50-by-20-foot gunite pool and sunken spa, surrounded by a stone patio. A stone patio leads to the pool pavilion, which offers a covered, circular outdoor bar/eating area and an enclosed space for relaxation, both with domed skylights, plus a changing area. Stairs lead down to the tennis court.

There is also a two-car garage and storage space.

Check out more photos below.

The front of the homeShannon Dupre
Shannon Dupre
Another view of the living roomShannon Dupre
The formal dining roomShannon Dupre
The kitchenShannon Dupre
The solariumShannon Dupre
The primary bedroomShannon Dupre
The primary bathroomShannon Dupre
The sauna inside the primary bathroomShannon Dupre
A second floor en suiteShannon Dupre
The 40-foot long walkway connecting the en suite bedrooms on the second floor.Shannon Dupre
The glass-enclosed gym on the lower levelShannon Dupre
a view of the pool and spa, surrounded by the patioRise Media
Another aerial view of the propertyRise Media
Inside the pool pavilionShannon Dupre
Steps that lead to the tennis courtShannon Dupre
The tennis courtShannon Dupre

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites