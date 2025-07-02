Joy Mangano’s nine-acre compound on the Long Island Sound is available at auction later this month.

Swan Manor, a nine-acre compound overlooking the Long Island Sound, is being sold via Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, in cooperation with Kyle Roskot of The Agency.

“One of Long Island’s best-kept secrets, Swan Manor is a once-in-a-generation estate — a hidden gem with over 20,000 square feet across three structures on nine private, gated acres in Nissequogue,” Roskot tells Behind The Hedges.

Starting bids are expected between $4 million and $7 million when the auction opens on July 22 on the auction house’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com. It will close on July 25.

Mangano originally listed the home, which she reportedly spent millions renovating over the last 25 years, for $20 million in 2022. She purchased the main 6.7-acre property in 2000 for $1.35 million, records show.

“Designed by the legendary Stanford White, every inch of this home is built with intention and elegance, from its slate roof to its soaring ceilings,” Roskot notes of the home, originally built in 1917. “The property offers true resort-style living with its indoor pool, gym, sauna, massage room, wine cellar, tennis court and private guest and staff quarters. I have poured my all into giving this home the attention it deserves, honoring the legacy and making sure its scale, beauty, and uniqueness are imparted.”

“The beauty of this auction and this incredible turnkey property is that the new owner will be able to enjoy it the day they close,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. The home is being sold fully furnished.

“Our auction platform is ideal for savvy businesswomen, like Joy, who knows what she wants and is willing to act fast to make it happen. We accelerate what can often take years and deliver both a sale and the gift of time to our clients.”

Mangano is the founder of the self-wringing and industry-changing Miracle Mop, but as an investor and entrepreneur, she has been behind many successful products, such as her revolutionary Huggable Hangers. She has reportedly sold more than $3 billion in products.

“This is a beautiful home with so much history. I’m excited by the prospect of a new family having the opportunity to breathe new life throughout the estate and make it their own,” she offered in a statement.

The Huntington, Long Island native’s rise to fame was told in the 2015 movie, Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence, and is the inspiration behind the new off-Broadway play, Joy: A New True Musical, starring the Tony-nominated Betsy Wolfe. She is the founder and CEO of CleanBoss, a company that develops and sells revolutionary cleaning products.

“My entire life has been devoted to saving people time with the invention of my products,” she continued. “Deciding to sell my home through a luxury auction is very exciting to me. I love that an auction can help condense the timeframe and reach more incredible people throughout the world who can discover this one-of-a-kind property.”

Swan Manor, which is situated at One Swan Place in the Village of Nissequogue, was designed in 1917 for grand entertaining and resort-style living. The architect was one of the most significant architects at the turn of the 20th century, and his principles embody the American Renaissance.

The main residence spans 17,790 square feet and features a two-story great room, an expansive kitchen and a sunroom.

An old barn was converted into a separate three-bedroom guest house, while a four-car detached garage includes an additional living area and two bedrooms above that have served as staff quarters. Across the 22,000 square feet of living spaces, there are a total of 14 bedrooms and 14 and a half bathrooms.

There is no shortage of amenities, both indoor and out, such as a Prohibition-era-inspired bar and the wine cellar with its own tasting room. Outside, there are newly updated tennis courts, manicured gardens with a stone waterfall and numerous patios and furnished spaces for lounging.

The auction for Swan Manor will be the first time Concierge Auctions has partnered with The Agency in Long Island after multiple successes nationwide, including the sale of a prominent Beverly Hills, California home whose auction sale was featured in The Agency’s Netflix reality show, Buying Beverly Hills.

“This auction marks a truly unique moment for buyers to compete for one of Long Island’s most remarkable Gilded Age estates,” said Mauricio Umansky, co-founder and CEO of The Agency. “Offering it at auction ensures broad exposure and a dynamic, transparent sale process—one that does justice to the estate’s historic significance and modern luxury.”

The property is available daily for private showings by appointment only, in person or virtually.

Check out more photos below.

