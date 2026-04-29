Sonos CMO Colleen DeCourcy Lists Hamptons Estate

Colleen DeCourcy, who became the chief marketing officer at Sonos earlier this year, has put her Hamptons home up for sale.

The East Hampton home, published in Architectural Digest, is listed at $9.995 million with Jenny Landey and Anthony Rosina of Sotheby’s International Realty.

DeCourcy, the former chief creative officer of Snapchat, purchased the house at 102 and 104 Two Holes of Water Road, in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to escape tight quarters in Manhattan. The property includes the home, built in 2019, and an adjoining lot — for a total of four acres — that can accommodate a large home, a pool, a tennis court, and a garage.

She is also the former co-president and chief creative officer at Wieden + Kennedy, where she led three consecutive Agency of the Year wins, working on campaigns for clients including Nike, McDonald’s, Airbnb, and Meta.

Considered one of advertising’s most celebrated creatives, she turned to interior designer Heidi Caillier to put her touch on the 5,300-square-foot house. Described as “impeccably fashioned,” the house balances sophistication with exceptional craftsmanship, according to the listing.

A generously-sized living room features a wood-burning fireplace with a marble mantel and two French doors that open to a patio with a heated gunite pool and spa just beyond it. A fire pit and barbecue are also located nearby.

Back inside, the eat-in chef’s kitchen by deVOL is equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and boasts a large center island with seating, plus a butler’s pantry painted in carmine red, just one of the many unexpected “design moments” throughout the home. “Kitchen wall tiles by BDDW, painted with offbeat flora-and-fauna vignettes reminiscent of Delft pottery, bring an artful note to the space,” the listing explains.

The striking dining room can be found through an arched entryway. The walls and ceilings are hand-painted, while several windows and French doors allow natural light to shine in. The library features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, making for a cozy spot to curl up with a good book.

The main floor also includes a primary suite with beamed ceilings, built-in closet, a glass-enclosed office space and French doors that lead to a private patio. An elegant bathroom includes a pedestal tub and marble shower.

A stone-tiled mudroom connects to the two-car garage, while a custom laundry room, and a full bath with custom tiles by Tabarka Studio and a marble sink from Drummonds complete the first level.

A spindle staircase ascends to the second floor, where there is a landing with built-in seating. There, you’ll find a second primary suite, which features beamed tray ceilings, six windows, and an en suite bath with an alcove soaking tub and custom vanity. There are three additional en suite guest rooms.

Down on the lower level, there is another 2,200 square feet of space, providing a spacious media room, a dining area lined with bookshelves, a kitchenette with stone counters and a second laundry room. There is also a sixth bedroom, a seventh bathroom, a gym, custom built-in seating, and a linear wet bar.

The landscaping, designed by Charlie Marder, surrounds the property with hundreds of trees, including 30-foot Lebanese cedars, Asian pines and gingkos. Crepe myrtles, boxwoods, wisteria, and stone fruit trees border the pool area.

A hidden path leads to an outdoor shower and a separate outbuilding that contains a large sauna that rivals any spa.

There are two chances to see the home this weekend — open houses will be held on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Facebook, X and Instagram.