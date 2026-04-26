The Basics of Molding Replacement Projects

The right renovation project can change the look and feel of a home. Major undertakings like a kitchen remodel might be the first projects homeowners think of when considering ways to transform their home interiors, but small projects also can go a long way toward remaking spaces in a home.

The molding in a home is a small yet important feature that can affect the look and feel of interior spaces. New molding might not offer the wow factor of a kitchen redesign, but new molding still has a dramatic effect and is well worth the investment of time and effort, particularly if existing molding has begun to show signs of wear and tear.

When should molding be replaced? Replacement may be necessary when molding is showing signs of rot or damage or when paint is peeling. Rotting molding may feel soft, while warping and swelling indicates the molding is damaged and in need of replacement. Molding that is detaching from the walls also may need to be replaced. But such a condition also can occur as a house is setting or due to seasonal fluctuations of humidity within the home. If this occurs with molding that still looks good, then re-nailing may be the best approach.

What should I know about molding before replacing it? Molding comes in many shapes, styles and sizes. Molding helps to maintain cohesion in spaces throughout a home, so it s necessary to identify the current type of molding that s in a home if you only need to replace pieces here and there. If all of the molding must be replaced, then you may have more flexibility. Molding styles include colonial, ogee, cove, and step and double step. The height and thickness of the molding as well as which material type, such as solid wood or PVC, also may determine the right product for your home. Working with an interior designer and contractor can help homeowners who are uncertain about their existing molding make the right choice when installing a new product.

How much does molding cost? The cost to install new molding will be determined by a number of variables unique to each home, including where the home is located, which materials homeowners choose, which molding is being replaced (i.e., crown molding, baseboard molding, or both), and how much is being replaced. The renovation experts at Angi.com estimate that the range for a crown molding replacement project is between $600 and $2,100. Angi.com notes a similar price range for a baseboard molding replacement project, which typically runs between $800 and $2,250.

-Metro Creative Connection