5 Ideas to Repurpose a Formal Dining Room

The following are five ideas to repurpose a formal dining room into a more usable space. (MCC)

Traditional formal dining rooms are not as necessary as they were a generation or two ago. A recent study by Realtor.com found formal dining rooms are often the most underutilized square footage in homes, and a significant percentage of Millennial and Gen Z homeowners prefer flexible ‘lifestyle rooms’ over dining spaces.

So, what can homeowners whose dining room tables are covered in mail or the kids’ homework do to repurpose the space into something they will actually use? The following are five ideas to repurpose a formal dining room into a more usable space.

1. Lounge: Those who enjoy hosting friends or family without sitting down to formal dinners might appreciate transforming the dining space into a cocktail lounge. Swapping the dining room table and chairs for low swivel chairs around a coffee table or high-backed bar stools around bar tables easily converts the seating space. A built-in wet bar or a bar cart helps complete this social hub for intimate conversation. Paint the room in darker colors or use textured wallpaper to simulate an after-hours feel that separates the space from the rest of the house.

2. Library: Homeowners can create a digital detox zone by way of a cozy library. A timeless choice, a library can feature floor-to-ceiling bookshelves or built-ins and comfortable reading chairs stationed by a window.

3. Music space: Homeowners who play an instrument may appreciate a designated space for jam sessions. Dining rooms with high ceilings and bare floors often provide excellent acoustics for music. Complement the space with a high-tech audio system and sound baffling panels for those who plan to record.

4. Home office: Hybrid work is a permanent fixture in today’s career landscape. A dining room located near the front of the home presents a prime location for a professional workspace. Replace a table with a sleek executive desk. An existing buffet or sideboard can be repurposed as printer storage or for filing. Consider adding French doors or partitions to provide privacy without compromising on light flow.

5. Homework zone: Active families may need to transform the dining room into a homework lab that offers a quiet space for educational pursuits. Organized cabinetry can house school materials, craft supplies, and much more, confining it all to one room. Locating the computer in the space creates a centralized ‘safe’ spot for internet browsing and monitoring young children in the process.

Dining spaces may be going the way of the dinosaur, reflecting modern homeowners’ preferences for more flexible and useful spaces.

-Metro Creative Connection