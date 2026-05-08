“House of Gold” to Bring Palm Beach Glamour to West Palm

Kolter Urban’s newest Palm Beach development, Maison d’Or has introduced an exclusive collection of 39 residences in West Palm Beach that will be built overlooking the Intracoastal and Palm Beach Island.

Set in one of the most historic neighborhoods, the boutique condominium promises homes “where bespoke interiors inspired by Mediterranean and Regency influences channel the timeless glamour of Palm Beach.” The development also offers resort-style amenities, including a private dining room with a catering kitchen, a screening theater, a virtual sports swing simulator suite, a private wine storage and tasting room and an elevated pool deck.

No wonder the South Flagler Drive building, set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028, brandishes the name “House of Gold.”

“Over the past few years, West Palm Beach has attracted major financial institutions and high-earning professionals, which has fundamentally reshaped the buyer profile at the top of the market,” says Ed Jahn, senior vice president of Kolter Urban. “You’re also seeing continued migration from New York, driven by both the political climate and Florida’s business-friendly environment, including the lack of state income tax. At the same time, the city itself has evolved; it’s no longer just across the bridge from Palm Beach. It’s become its own destination, with a growing mix of culture, dining and wellness offerings. For developers, that combination of strong, sustained demand and a city still early in its growth cycle creates a rare opportunity to deliver new, high-quality product.”

Designed to reflect the ethereal golden light that fills every residence and transforms into panoramic sunrise and sunset views, the waterfront residences start at $5.7 million, according to the website. Floor plans range from 3,000 to 10,000 square feet.

Design elements include an elegant drop-off and arrival with an artful porte-cochère and a light-filled lobby with jewel-toned glass, polished brass fixtures, soaring ceilings and full-height glass. Residences will boast chef-inspired kitchens, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliance packages, owner’s suites featuring dual walk-in closets and spa-like baths and penthouse-level ceiling and glass door heights up to 11 feet.

Other amenities that will be offered are a serene wellness center, a swing suite with a sports simulator, an onsite salon room, a pet grooming facility, a boardroom for private meetings and a waterfront café with a daily coffee/beverage station. There will also be two decorator-furnished guest suites available for residents and a new construction boat dock.

“At Maison d’Or, the focus is on delivering amenities that genuinely enhance daily life. It’s about creating an environment where everything feels seamless and elevated, without losing that sense of home,” Jahn says.

How does Maison d’Or reflect the broader transformation of Palm Beach luxury real estate?

“We’re seeing a clear shift toward more boutique, design-driven living, where buyers are looking for privacy, quality, and a more residential feel rather than scale,” Jahn says. “With just 39 residences, Maison d’Or offers a level of intimacy that’s becoming increasingly rare, especially in South Florida. There’s a real focus on thoughtful design, proportion and livability, which resonates with a more discerning buyer. Ultimately, it reflects a broader trend away from larger, more crowded developments toward something that’s curated and intentional.”

The development, one of 30 major developments reshaping the West Palm Beach skyline, will prioritize privacy and discretion, while also providing easy living with “a lock-and-leave lifestyle without compromising on quality, elegance or proximity.”

Why affluent buyers are considering West Palm residences over traditional Palm Beach properties comes down to lifestyle and flexibility, according to Jahn. “Palm Beach is iconic, but it’s also highly constrained, both in terms of inventory and what you can build. In West Palm Beach, buyers are finding newer construction that reflects how they live today: open layouts, modern design, turnkey convenience, and thoughtfully curated amenities,” he says. “What really sets West Palm Beach apart is that it offers the best of both worlds. You get the sophistication, culture and waterfront lifestyle today’s high-net-worth buyer expects, but in a way that still feels inviting and livable.”

Kolter Urban, which develops luxury condominium communities, has sponsored more than $7.4 billion in real estate projects throughout the Southeast. Currently, it has 12 projects underway.