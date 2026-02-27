Mandarin Oriental Plans Luxury Residences in West Palm Beach

The Mandarin Oriental Residences are coming to West Palm Beach, thanks to the award-winning developer Great Gulf and it will be the brand’s first standalone residential offering in South Florida.

The high-rise will be situated at 5400 North Flager Drive along the Intracoastal Waterway, in West Palm Beach’s Northwood district. From the recently opened lifestyle and retail hub, the Nora District, to the debut of The Estates at NOMAR by GL Homes, the city’s North End has seen remarkable growth in recent years, and the developers hope the addition of Mandarin Oriental Residences will further propel the neighborhood’s momentum. Still close to Palm Beach County, leading cultural and lifestyle destinations, such as the Norton Museum of Art, The Royal Poinciana Plaza, Worth Avenue and CityPlace, are not far away.

“Partnering with Mandarin Oriental allows us to create a residential and hospitality experience that elevates the very best of West Palm Beach,” Neil Vohrah, President of High-Rise Residential at Great Gulf, said in a statement this week. “This collaboration brings together exceptional design, legendary service and a deep understanding of what today’s luxury buyer is seeking. We are proud to contribute to a project that will shape the future of the city’s waterfront and introduce a new standard of refined living to South Florida.”

There will be 87 units across the 31-story building, designed by Safdie Architects, which is led by renowned architect Moshe Safdie. Interiors are being designed by the award-winning firm Studio Munge, while ENEA Landscape Architecture is overseeing the grounds.

The developers say “the development is poised to become a defining architectural landmark, celebrated for its modern design, dynamic atmosphere, and exclusive lifestyle.”

“We remain deeply committed to expanding our presence in North America across both our hotels and branded residences, responding to what our global community of customers is asking of us,” said Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental. “Following our upcoming hotel and residences in Miami, this development in West Palm Beach reflects our confidence in South Florida as a leading destination for luxury branded residences and exceptional hospitality.”

Mandarin Oriental Residences, West Palm Beach will include spacious residences ranging from two- to four-bedrooms, along with two multi-level private villas and a full-floor penthouse. Each residence will boast private elevator access and a wraparound balcony showcasing views of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The development will feature resort-style amenities, such as an outdoor rooftop lounge with a pool, cabanas, a spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. There will also be a ground level pool with a bar, cabanas, and loungers along with “a private beach-inspired setting along the Intracoastal Waterway,” the statement says. A pickleball court and a garden lounge are also being planned.

“Residents will also benefit from Mandarin Oriental’s renowned service and attention to detail, with hospitality-inspired experiences designed to elevate everyday living,” according to the press release.

Mandarin Oriental owns and operates of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences, including 45 hotels, 15 residences and 36 homes in 28 countries and territories.

“Mandarin Oriental Residences, West Palm Beach, brings together an authentic living experience, elegant design and a truly irreplaceable waterfront sanctuary, anchored by a private beach-inspired setting along the Intracoastal Waterway,” said Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, Managing Partner of Cervera Real Estate, which has been selected as the exclusive sales team for the project. Jesse Ottley is the President of Development Sales.

“As the exclusive sales team, we are proud to partner with Mandarin Oriental and Great Gulf to deliver a residential experience that translates the brand’s sophisticated service into a thoughtfully designed lifestyle tailored for West Palm Beach’s most discerning buyers,” Lamadrid continues.

The sales lounge is located at 201 Worth Ave, Suite 321 in Palm Beach.

For more on the Palm Beach real estate market, tap this link.