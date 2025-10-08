The Berkeley Ushers in a New Era for West Palm

High season is ramping up in Palm Beach and the surrounding areas and there is action underfoot, including record estate sales on the island, branded towers reshaping the skyline, and a surge of business relocations to meet the year-round demand.

One of the buildings that is part of the transformation is The Berkeley Palm Beach, a new residential project to launch this year in West Palm Beach. Real estate developer Al Adelson, the visionary behind The Bristol, also in West Palm.

The 26-story high-rise on Clear Lake, just steps from the Cleveland Clinic’s new hospital and Vanderbilt’s forthcoming campus, will offer 193 residences. Designed by Arquitectonica and Meyer Davis, the condominium units span two- to five-bedrooms with expansive east-west exposures.

“This season is going to be one of resurgence — especially as interest rates stabilize,” Adelson says. “Between corporate migration, health and education anchors like the Cleveland Clinic, and new lifestyle districts, West Palm Beach is solidifying its place as ‘Palm Beach West.’ The Berkeley is designed for that next chapter: livable, enduring, and connected.”

With resort-style amenities, including a spa, concierge, lounges and a lakefront pool deck, The Berkeley Palm Beach is poised for success as buyers move away from trophy estates towards livable luxury.

Pricing ranges from $2 million to $10 million.

Momentum has already begun to build with a $62.5 million pre-construction loan secured. Inhouse sales are already 12–15% complete.

A groundbreaking is targeted for June 2026.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.