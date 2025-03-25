The living room at Cece Bowman-designed Residence Park 16 North in the South Flagler House features natural raffia on the walls and a pale blue ceiling with lattice overlay.

A luxurious residence in West Palm Beach’s South Flagler House, a new ultra-luxe condominium developed by Related Ross with architecture by Robert A.M. Stern – his first residential high-rise in South Florida — has hit the market for $13.1 million.

Residence Park 16 North, a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home, is the first luxury condominium designed by Cece Bowman, a veteran of the renowned Kemble Interiors who launched her eponymous firm in 2024.

Located at 1355 South Flagler Drive, South Flagler House will offer 108 homes, including penthouses and guest suites, across two limestone-clad buildings,The Park Tower and The Lake Tower, all with the luxurious aesthetic of Pembrooke & Ives. Construction broke ground in April of 2024 and residents are expected to move in by 2027.

With two-to five-bedroom options spread throughout each buildings’ 28 floors, the towers overlook Palm Beach’s Lake, Palm Beach Island and the Atlantic Ocean. Lifestyle amenities include on-site concierge services “surpassing those of the most exclusive private members’ clubs,” we’re told.

The 4,380-square-foot home at Residence Park 16 North features a modernized Palm Beach style with sophisticated details designed to complement the timeless waterfront locale of South Flagler House, the description says.

“With references to the area’s lush and verdant gardens and soft ocean blues, the apartment also features trellis details, pagoda-shaped door openings, light and modern area rugs, and colorful textured walls, encompassing a distinct – yet fresh – Palm Beach design sensibility,” it continues.

The main living space is the living room, a space perfect for entertaining. Design details include natural raffia on the walls and a pale blue ceiling with lattice overlay for the illusion of additional height and dimension, according to the description.

In the dining room, a mural by a local artist set on a cantaloupe background was placed there to allow for a glow when the sun sets, we’re told.

A corner office is lacquered in verdigris green with a central desk situated so it looks out through floor-to-ceiling windows. There is an option for built-in bookshelves and other decorative elements.

The primary bedroom boasts a textured wall around the king-size bed, which features hand-painted chests on each side. Paul Scheider custom-glazed table lamps illuminate the room, as well as a large glass chandelier.

South Flagler House amenities will include a 25-meter lap pool with a sun shelf, a hot tub, poolside cabanas and men’s and women’s spas with vitality pools, ice plunges, steam and saunas, changing and locker rooms. There are also spa treatment rooms, a salon and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

For the sports enthusiasts there is a pickleball court and lounge, a pilates studio, a golf simulator lounge, outdoor recreation lawns, a yoga studio and a private training studio.

Entertaining will also be a breeze with various indoor and outdoor lounges, a lounge with a catering kitchen, a commercial kitchen, private dining rooms and an outdoor dining patio. A wine tasting room with wine storage lockers will be available.

There is even dedicated space for children planned with an indoor playroom, a children’s lounge with a kitchenette, a craft room and an outdoor butterfly garden.

When business needs to be tended to there are private offices and executive suites, as well as conference rooms.

For more on Palm Beach estate, click here.