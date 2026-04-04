Stephen Ross’s Shorecrest Breaks Ground in West Palm Beach

Seen in this rendering, Shorecrest, a new luxury waterfront boutique condominium, will be completed in 2027.

A new boutique luxury condominium in West Palm Beach that hopes to redefine the city’s waterfront celebrated its groundbreaking on Thursday, April 2.

With the 28-story Shorecrest, developer Stephen M. Ross’ Related Ross, is also investing in hopes of cementing North Flagler Drive’s reputation as “Billionaire’s Corridor.” Ross has been transforming downtown West Palm Beach into a “Wall Street of the South,” including the 28-story luxury South Flagler House condos. The firm has $10 billion planned in investments throughout Palm Beach County. Completion on Shorecrest is anticipated in 2027 with prices starting at $3.5 million.

“Breaking ground on Shorecrest signals a new era of design-forward luxury along West Palm Beach’s coveted waterfront, advancing the project toward completion” says Bryan Cho, Executive Vice President at Related Ross. “With its boutique scale, ocean and Intracoastal views and extravagant amenity program, Shorecrest delivers the level of exclusivity today’s buyers increasingly prioritize, reflected in strong sales to date and an accelerated construction schedule that will welcome residents home next year.”

Roger Ferris + Partners, led by the renowned architect and founding principal who has strong ties to the Hamptons, designed the contemporary silhouette, “articulated through a refined architectural expression that balances proportion and light,” according to the press release. The firm, which has an offices on Long Island in Bridgehampton and handled the expansion of Topping Rose and The Bridge Golf Club, sees this building as “a modern architectural statement that maximizes panoramic waterfront views, blending contemporary elegance with West Palm Beach’s coastal landscape,” Shorecrest’s website explains.

The internationally renowned Rottet Studio is planning the interiors at 1865 North Flagler Drive for the two- and three-bedroom residences so they are “sophisticated and intrinsically connected to West Palm Beach’s coastal setting.”

Boasting uninterrupted water views of the Intracoastal Waterway over to Palm Beach Island from each of the 98 units and their accompanying terrace spaces, where there will be only four residences per floor. The condos are generously sized and a promise that they were designed for “effortless entertaining and everyday living, our kitchens combine sleek finishes with premium craftsmanship and thoughtful functionality.”

The new high-rise will also offer a lifestyle-wellness program created in partnership with Equinox. In total, there will be 18,355 square feet of programmed amenities, including a golf simulator, executive meeting spaces, a game lounge and a private dining room. A rooftop pool deck features a 75-foot lap pool, a hot tub, a cold plunge and “his-and-hers” spa facilities with separate sauna and steam rooms. The building will even offer a residents-only Lifestyle Director.

The residents will also receive immediate access to Palm Beach Island’s Royal Poinciana Plaza, downtown West Palm Beach and Related Ross’s vibrant neighborhood destinations.

Adam McPherson, Senior Vice President of Residential Sales with Related Ross and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group are handling sales for Shorecrest.

Related Ross secured $157 in financing from GoldenTree Asset Management and is expecting to reach $1 billion in residential sales across its West Palm Beach portfolio this season. Its portfolio includes mixed-use, lifestyle office, luxury residential, affordable housing, city centers, hotels and hospitality and more.

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