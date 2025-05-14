The 4,283-square-foot condo in The Bristol boasts direct Intracoastal Waterway and ocean views.

Elon Musk is rumored to have been eyeing a $100 million penthouse in The Bristol, one of the most luxurious complexes in West Palm Beach. There is a condo that enjoys the same five-star amenities and direct water views, but for a much lower price tag of $15 million.

“The Bristol is by far the finest new waterfront building in Palm Beach,” says listing agent Ashley Copeland of Brown Harris Stevens of the 25-story condominium with unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Ocean and Palm Beach Island.

“From the time you enter this world-class building, you receive the finest of services, valet, professional concierge, his and her spas, waterfront fitness center, hair salons, 75-foot pool, and pet walking areas. No detail has been overlooked for your comfort and ease of living.”

Apartment No. 1403 in The Bristol is a turn-key unit with sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway, the Atlantic Ocean and the yacht basin.

A private elevator takes you directly to this 14th-floor condominium with three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, “where you experience a real wow factor with sparkling Intracoastal and ocean views as far as the eye can see,” Copeland adds.

The pad is move-in ready, impeccably designed with Artefacto furnishings, and priced to sell, she adds.

With 4,283 square feet of living space, the home features 11-foot sliding glass windows, electronic shades and marble flooring throughout.

The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining, equipped with Gaggenau appliances and a gas stove and a large center island.

The bedrooms enjoy custom closets. The primary bedroom boasts dual baths and walk-in closets.

Among the amenities at The Bristol are a beauty salon, two elegant spas, steam room/sauna/massage treatment rooms, a spacious outdoor entertaining terrace, a club lounge, a private dining room and a card room. There is also a full building generator.

In addition to the 75-foot resort-style pool, there are indoor and outdoor Jacuzzis. The building also boasts security and privacy.

Living in the building also comes with three house vehicles with a driver, a gated entrance, and a 24-hour valet.

The Bristol has generated quite the buzz since it was completed in 2019.

Multiple outlets reported Musk wants to buy the 19,000-square-foot penthouse owned by the late beauty mogul Sydell Miller. The founder of Ardell and Matrix Essentials, Miller had purchased two apartments for $42.56 million when the building was completed, breaking a record for the most expensive condo ever sold at the time.

If Musk makes the purchase, it would reportedly be for around $100 million, shattering any record in West Palm Beach.

Recently, a unit in The Bristol sold for $14.9 million, more than double the purchase price from just five years ago. The corner residence, No. 1401, had sold for $6.9 million in 2020.

Listing: 1100 S Flagler Drive, Apartment #1403, West Palm Beach | Broker: Ashley Copeland, Brown Harris Stevens

