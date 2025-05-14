Palm Beach

$15M Condo Lists in The Bristol, Where Elon Musk Reportedly Wants to Buy

By Posted on
The Bristol, oceanfront, condo, West Palm Beach
The 4,283-square-foot condo in The Bristol boasts direct Intracoastal Waterway and ocean views.
Brown Harris Stevens

Elon Musk is rumored to have been eyeing a $100 million penthouse in The Bristol, one of the most luxurious complexes in West Palm Beach. There is a condo that enjoys the same five-star amenities and direct water views, but for a much lower price tag of $15 million.

The Bristol is by far the finest new waterfront building in Palm Beach,” says listing agent Ashley Copeland of Brown Harris Stevens of the 25-story condominium with unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Ocean and Palm Beach Island.

“From the time you enter this world-class building, you receive the finest of services, valet, professional concierge, his and her spas, waterfront fitness center, hair salons, 75-foot pool, and pet walking areas. No detail has been overlooked for your comfort and ease of living.”

The Bristol, oceanfront, condo
Water views abound from the main living area at The Bristol.Brown Harris Stevens

Apartment No. 1403 in The Bristol is a turn-key unit with sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway, the Atlantic Ocean and the yacht basin.

A private elevator takes you directly to this 14th-floor condominium with three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, “where you experience a real wow factor with sparkling Intracoastal and ocean views as far as the eye can see,” Copeland adds.

The pad is move-in ready, impeccably designed with Artefacto furnishings, and priced to sell, she adds.

With 4,283 square feet of living space, the home features 11-foot sliding glass windows, electronic shades and marble flooring throughout.

The Bristol ascends 25 stories overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.Brown Harris Stevens

The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining, equipped with Gaggenau appliances and a gas stove and a large center island.

The bedrooms enjoy custom closets. The primary bedroom boasts dual baths and walk-in closets.

Among the amenities at The Bristol are a beauty salon, two elegant spas, steam room/sauna/massage treatment rooms, a spacious outdoor entertaining terrace, a club lounge, a private dining room and a card room. There is also a full building generator.

In addition to the 75-foot resort-style pool, there are indoor and outdoor Jacuzzis. The building also boasts security and privacy.

The view from inside No. 1403Brown Harris Stevens

Living in the building also comes with three house vehicles with a driver, a gated entrance, and a 24-hour valet.

The Bristol has generated quite the buzz since it was completed in 2019.

Multiple outlets reported Musk wants to  buy the 19,000-square-foot penthouse owned by the late beauty mogul Sydell Miller. The founder of Ardell and Matrix Essentials, Miller had purchased two apartments for $42.56 million when the building was completed, breaking a record for the most expensive condo ever sold at the time.

If Musk makes the purchase, it would reportedly be for around $100 million, shattering any record in West Palm Beach.

Recently, a unit in The Bristol sold for $14.9 million, more than double the purchase price from just five years ago. The corner residence, No. 1401, had sold for $6.9 million in 2020.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 1100 S Flagler Drive, Apartment #1403, West Palm Beach | Broker: Ashley Copeland, Brown Harris Stevens | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.

Brown Harris Stevens
Brown Harris Stevens
Brown Harris Stevens
Brown Harris Stevens
Brown Harris Stevens

About the Author

More in Palm Beach

More from our Sister Sites