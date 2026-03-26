Naples To Get New Waterfront Marina Development

Naples, Florida — Plans for The Halcyon Residences & Marina are well underway. The new waterfront development in downtown Naples will feature 66 estate-scale residences, the city’s largest private marina with 120 slips and most expansive amenity collection in the market.

The project was announced in November by the Florida based arm of Henley Investments, a $4 billion-plus international real estate investment firm and Naples-based Gillette Development. Sales of the homes, priced from $2.995 million to $7 million, launched in January through an on-site immersive gallery. The developers plan to break ground in 2027 with anticipated completion in late 2029.

“The Halcyon Residences & Marina enters Naples at a defining moment, as the city evolves into a destination for a new generation of residents seeking connection and design with purpose,” said Ian Rickwood, CEO of Henley. “With over three decades rooted in the Naples community, we saw an opportunity to create something beyond the expected; an environment that fuses coastal elegance with a sense of playfulness to bring a fresh current of energy to Naples’ residential landscape.”

The nearly nine-acre site of Halcyon Residences & Marina is located at 1933 Davis Boulevard, offering sweeping water views and just minutes from Fifth Avenue South and Naples’ sandy beaches.

Homes range from 2,190 to 3,375 square feet under air. There are two-bedroom plus study layouts, as well as expansive four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath plans available. Interiors feature private penthouse-style elevator access, butler pantries, laundry rooms, handmade custom cabinetry and natural stone finishes. They include private terraces, all with direct water views and outdoor kitchens.

The 120 private marina slips allow for direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf is also just minutes away.

Residents will enjoy more than 55,000 square feet of space, centered around wellness, social spaces, and indoor-outdoor living. The resort-style infinity-edge pool and private cabanas and “marina dens” will overlook the marina.

In the plans are a Skydeck with a pickleball and padel court, a golf and VR game simulator, and a double-height, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center with an indoor climbing wall. Spa facilities will provide space for holistic treatments and dedicated studios for yoga and pilates.

The development will also have three guest suites with private balconies available to residents.

“As a Naples resident and someone deeply involved in this community, I know how special this place is,” says Gavin Gillette, principle of Gillette Development. “This waterfront development is more than a project—it’s a rare opportunity to contribute to the fabric of a town that values beauty, connection, and quality of life. We’re creating something timeless for people who want to live well and feel rooted.”

The new development brokerage team at Dawn McKenna Group, led by Christine Lutz, is overseeing sales. In January, the team unveiled an immersive, appointment-only sales gallery.

The experience center “introduces buyers and brokers to a fully realized, multi-sensory environment that embodies Halcyon’s sophisticated yet playful vision of waterfront living,” according to a press release. Located at its downtown marina, the space features an expansive patio with seating for approximately 50 guests.

The gallery was designed by the same visionaries behind the residences, including MHK Architecture, MSD (Megan Sherwood Design), and builder DeAngelis Diamond.

“This immersive gallery is a physical expression of Halcyon’s DNA,” said Ian Rickwood, CEO of Henley. “It brings together coastal elegance, thoughtful design, and a sense of playfulness, welcoming the chance to experience, at full scale, how life at Halcyon will be lived.”

“Curated seating vignettes overlook the docks and slips, showcasing the community’s seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.” One of the gallery’s experiences is an on-site pickleball court and players’ lounge.

“Naples is having a moment, and the introduction of The Halcyon Residences & Marina underscores the continued evolution of the city’s luxury yet laid-back lifestyle,” said Cyndy Salgado, the newly appointed sales director of the residences. “Just minutes from Naples’ most storied destinations, and within walking distance of Fifth Avenue South, The Halcyon is rooted in celebrating the best of Florida’s outdoor living. With a 120-slip private downtown marina, 55,000 square feet of amenities and expansive estate-scale residences, the community offers a truly elevated waterfront experience.”

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