A Cutchogue waterfront home offers the feel of a private beach club on the North Fork — no membership required.

The home at 7225 Nassau Road sits directly on the water, with sweeping views of Little Peconic Bay in every direction. The Nantucket-style home “offers a rare sense of being completely surrounded by the bay, almost as if you’re floating on the water,” according to The Corcoran Group listing. Kate DiGregorio is representing the sellers, who are asking $6,775,000.

The 4,085-square-foot home is set at the end of a long driveway surrounded by mature landscaping.

Stairs rise to the elevated home’s covered front porch, where double doors lead into a spacious foyer and the open-concept living area beyond. The living room features a stone fireplace and both the living room and dining room enjoy picturesque water views. The light-filled kitchen is outfitted with a peninsula and a main island, making for plenty of counter space.

A pocket door separates the den from the dining area, but, like the main living area, it features sliding glass doors that allow access to a waterside deck. An overhang with pillars covers a portion of the deck, while stairs lead out to the sandy beach.

Along the shoreline, there is a 42-foot-by-18-foot deck for lounging right at the water’s edge.

The first two of the five bedrooms are found on the main floor. One is an en suite with a walk-in closet, while the other utilizes a bathroom in the hallway.

Upstairs, there is an oversized primary suite that boasts a balcony from the sleeping chamber and an attached office or sitting room with another balcony. Both are light-filled due to walls of windows and feature high, tray ceilings. The bedroom also has two custom walk-in closets. Meanwhile, the primary bathroom features a water closet, a glass-enclosed shower, a double vanity and a soaking tub.

Two more guest en suite bedrooms, one with a soaking tub, are also on the second level. There is also a laundry room for convenience.

A lower level offers an additional 1,130 square feet of space, though it is currently unfinished, and an 861-square-foot garage.

The 0.8-acre property also provides ample room for a pool.

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