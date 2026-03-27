House of the Day

North Fork Home in Fleets Neck Community Lists $1.78M

By Posted on
North Fork, Fleets Neck
The 3,000-square-foot home at 480 Eastwood Drive in Cutchogue is asking $1.78 million.
Tyler Sands

Over on the North Fork, an “exquisitely renovated home” in the coveted Fleets Neck community, located near a private beach, Park Beach, and a marina, is available for $1,775,000.

Carl Gambino, founder of The Gambino Group at Compass, and Diana Mollica are representing the property. Gambino recently expanded his East End presence with two agents dedicated to the North Fork: Marco Maida and Mollica, alongside Margaret Lewis in the Hamptons.

The 3,000-square-foot house at 480 Eastwood Drive blends modern elegance with comfort, according to the listing. “Constructed with steel beam framing and enhanced by an insulated basement, oversized Andersen windows and sliders, and beautiful mahogany decking, the residence offers exceptional quality throughout,” the description says.

North Fork, Fleets Neck
The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, and a center island and striking 2.5-inch quartzite countertops.Tyler Sands

The living room is flooded with natural light, sitting under a cathedral ceiling and anchored by a wood-burning fireplace. There is access to the expansive wrap-around deck from the front of the home, perfect for any gathering.

The chef’s kitchen features top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, a stylish backsplash, a center island and 2.5-inch quartzite countertops. The kitchen flows into the connected dining area.

The living room features a cathedral ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace.Tyler Sands

The two-story home offers a spacious primary suite that boasts a tray ceiling, a sitting area and a spa-inspired bath with dual vanities, a glass shower, a soaking tub and walk-in closets. Radiant heat can be found in all three bathrooms.

The three guest bedrooms include a first-level guest suite with a second wood-burning fireplace.

There is also a two-car attached garage.

The 0.47-acre property offers a lush grassy lawn with room for a pool.

The Fleet’s Neck Community is located near a private beach, called Park Beach, and a marina.

Check out more photoos below. 

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Tyler Sands
The kitchenTyler Sands
The kitchen and dining areaTyler Sands
The primary suiteTyler Sands
The primary bathroomTyler Sands
A soaking tub in the primary bathroomTyler Sands
A guest room with a wood-burning fireplaceTyler Sands
Another guest roomTyler Sands
A guest bathroomTyler Sands
A rendering shows the possibility of a pool in the backyardTyler Sands
The home lit up at nightTyler Sands

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites