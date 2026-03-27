North Fork Home in Fleets Neck Community Lists $1.78M

The 3,000-square-foot home at 480 Eastwood Drive in Cutchogue is asking $1.78 million.

Over on the North Fork, an “exquisitely renovated home” in the coveted Fleets Neck community, located near a private beach, Park Beach, and a marina, is available for $1,775,000.

Carl Gambino, founder of The Gambino Group at Compass, and Diana Mollica are representing the property. Gambino recently expanded his East End presence with two agents dedicated to the North Fork: Marco Maida and Mollica, alongside Margaret Lewis in the Hamptons.

The 3,000-square-foot house at 480 Eastwood Drive blends modern elegance with comfort, according to the listing. “Constructed with steel beam framing and enhanced by an insulated basement, oversized Andersen windows and sliders, and beautiful mahogany decking, the residence offers exceptional quality throughout,” the description says.

The living room is flooded with natural light, sitting under a cathedral ceiling and anchored by a wood-burning fireplace. There is access to the expansive wrap-around deck from the front of the home, perfect for any gathering.

The chef’s kitchen features top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, a stylish backsplash, a center island and 2.5-inch quartzite countertops. The kitchen flows into the connected dining area.

The two-story home offers a spacious primary suite that boasts a tray ceiling, a sitting area and a spa-inspired bath with dual vanities, a glass shower, a soaking tub and walk-in closets. Radiant heat can be found in all three bathrooms.

The three guest bedrooms include a first-level guest suite with a second wood-burning fireplace.

There is also a two-car attached garage.

The 0.47-acre property offers a lush grassy lawn with room for a pool.

The Fleet’s Neck Community is located near a private beach, called Park Beach, and a marina.

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