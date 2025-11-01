A Gilded-style home in Cutchogue sold for $11.2 million this week, breaking a record for the North Fork.

The closing for 12120 New Suffolk Avenue on October 30 marks the highest-priced single-family home sale ever recorded in the Town of Southold. The previous single-family record — $10 million — was set just last year.

The property was listed by Bridget and Eric Elkin of The Elkin Team at Compass, while Douglas Elliman’s Kristy Naddell brought the buyer.

“The North Fork has matured into its own sought-after coastal market,” says Bridget Elkin. “These sales illustrate that discerning buyers see lasting value here, not just as an alternative to the Hamptons, but as a community defined by authenticity and long-term investment strength.”

The 7,500-square-foot house was originally asking $12,000,000 when it was listed in July 2025.

“At 12120 New Suffolk Avenue, the combination of an extraordinary beach and a home rich with historic character, restored to the highest quality, was the key driver of value. It represents the best of what makes the North Fork so special: timeless design and connection to place,” Eric Elkin adds.

“The North Fork continues to reach new heights. Buyers are gravitating here because it offers a level of beauty, privacy, and lifestyle that feels increasingly rare — world-class vineyards, pristine beaches, and a true sense of community,” says Naddell. “This estate represents the best of what the North Fork has always been — laid-back luxury rooted in history and nature. Setting a new price record isn’t just a milestone for this property, it’s a reflection of where the market is headed.”

The Gilded Age shingle-style residence was once the summer estate of the late legendary New York art dealer Barbara Gladstone. It sits on 140 feet of bayfront with a private sandy beach, lush gardens, a waterside gunite pool and a carriage house with a home theater and gym. Original craftsmanship and historic details were preserved throughout while still introducing luxurious modern amenities.

The sale underscores the continued rise of the North Fork’s luxury market, where limited inventory and growing buyer demand have driven both prices and competition.

