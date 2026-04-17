Vacant Lot in Palm Beach’s Manalapan Sells for $105M

A 3.5-acre ocean-to-Intracoastal Waterway lot with a private dock in the Palm Beach County town of Manalapan, ripe for a trophy estate, sold this week for a staggering $105 million.

The closing for the unimproved property at 1120 S. Ocean Boulevard took place on Wednesday, April 16. It had been on the market for just four months, originally asking $125 million.

Margit Brandt at Premier Estate Properties exclusively represented the seller, WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil and his wife, Melissa. There is no word on who the buyer is.

The couple paid a total of $94 million, combining three parcels over the past two years — $55.5 million for 1.5 acres in May of 2025 and $38.5 million for two adjacent acres back in April 2024. They had planned to build a home, but ended up buying a turn-key, fully furnished, ocean-to-lake estate nearby for $75 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Marketed as “the single best trophy lot available in South Florida,” the property offers 342 feet of direct sand frontage along the Atlantic Ocean. With dimensions of 342 feet by 469 feet, it sits at one of the higher elevations in Manalapan. “The possibilities for a custom, generational estate here are genuinely boundless.”

On the Intracoastal Waterway side of the parcel, a brand new seawall has been built.

We hear a trophy home as big as 60,000 square feet could rise up here.

The property is the second largest in Manalapan. Billionaire Larry Ellison owns a 22-acre estate, which he purchased in 2022 for $173 million. His home is 85,000 square feet and there’s reportedly a PGA-level golf course that runs along the ocean.

Situated south of West Palm Beach and north of Boca Raton, the new owners of this Manalapan property will certainly enjoy the proximity to L’Eau Palm Beach and Nobu restaurants, as well as all that Palm Beach Island has to offer. The property is also close to the private airports, making it convenient for those living the jetset lifestyle.

“Whether you want to take a short drive into Palm Beach for dinner, jump on the short helicopter ride to Miami, or simply retreat in your ultra-private beachfront oasis, 1120 S. Ocean Blvd presents limitless potential and the opportunity to turn your dream residence into a reality,” the listing description said.

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