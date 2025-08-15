Margit Brandt: Mrs. Palm Beach Hits $1 Billion

Margit Brandt, inset, represents some of the most expensive properties in and around Palm Beach.

Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties doesn’t just sell Palm Beach real estate — she choreographs it. With nearly $1 billion in sales since 2022, the powerhouse agent has built her reputation on precision, discretion, and an almost uncanny ability to read the market before it moves.

In a town where inventory is scarce, privacy is prized, and every deal is its own high-stakes negotiation, Brandt’s blend of New York–honed strategy and deeply personal client service has made her the go-to for the world’s most discerning buyers and sellers. And right now, Palm Beach isn’t just holding strong — it’s surging, fueled by political crosswinds from New York and a wave of ultra-wealthy newcomers determined to make the island their home base.

“The Palm Beach market continues to receive incredible organic demand. We are fortunate that we have a lot of tailwinds heading our way and tight inventory which keeps our pricing firm and in many cases appreciating,” says Brandt, consistently a top producer in Palm Beach since 2020, who was also recently named as one of America’s Top 20 real estate advisors — in fact, she’s practically Mrs. Palm Beach when it comes to real estate.

Post-election jitters? Maybe in some markets, but not as much in Palm Beach. In the face of tariffs, there was a pause between April and early June, but buyers have grown more comfortable. “As President Trump continues to initiate trade agreements with key trading partners and competitors, buyer sentiment has turned more bullish, fueling strong momentum in Palm Beach,” Brandt says.

Plus, there has been a bit of a wild-card development with democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani running for New York City mayor, which has sent wealthy New Yorkers, already with one foot in Florida, to make things more permanent in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis has even suggested Mamdani’s election could push Palm Beach home prices up.

“I 100% agree with Governor DeSantis’s assessment,” Brandt says, who says the mere prospect of a Mamdani mayoral win has stirred early movement in the Palm Beach market. “There’s a growing wave of interest from high-net-worth New York residents who are increasingly concerned about the direction of the city’s political, economic, and public-safety climate.”

Buyers aren’t willing to wait until after the election to see how it all plays out. “We’re seeing preelection positioning play out in real time. Buyers don’t want to be caught in what could become a post-election surge, so many are accelerating their timelines, touring potential homes now rather than waiting for what could be a stampede come November or December, which also aligns with our annual winter season heating up,” she explains. “This is particularly true in August and September, traditionally quieter months, which are now showing signs of unusually strong showing activity.”

Big Sales

The market’s firepower is evident in sales for Brandt, who continues to drive record-breaking results, including multiple $100 million-plus transactions.

So far in 2025, her biggest closed deal comes in at $55.5 million for 1140 S. Ocean Blvd in Manalapan, where she represented both buyer and seller, the noted Hamptons builder Joe Farrell.

At 1090 S Ocean Blvd in Palm Beach, a home with a coveted deeded membership at The Mar-a-Lago Club, Brandt represented the buyer and seller with a sale price of $19.5 million.

Over on Jupiter Island, she also repped the buyer of a new fully finished oceanfront compound on two acres that closed at $35 million. And, at 120 Clarendon, also in the Presidential Security Zone, she brought the buyers to the table, negotiating a $27.5 million deal.

Brandt is exclusively representing two of the best waterfront properties on the market in Palm Beach under $40 million — one right on the Atlantic Ocean and one on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The latter, located at 631 Island Drive on the exclusive Everglades Island in Palm Beach, is a gated estate on a rarely available western-facing lot with incredible sunsets and views. The Intracoastal property offers 130 feet of direct waterfrontage and a private dock, asking $39.75 million.

On Billionaire’s Row, the stunning listing at 1740 South Ocean Boulevard, boasts over 100 feet of frontage on the sand, as well as a private beach parcel, a pool courtyard and a guest house. The asking price is $37,650,000.

She also listed 2 Sloans Curve, a rarely available townhouse directly on the ocean. The $18.95 million residence, recently redesigned, is located in the sought-after Residences at Sloans Curve, and features stunning ocean views from the primary rooms — all just minutes from Worth Avenue.

While waterfront estates always capture the most interest, Brandt is seeing “a sharp rise in demand for turnkey dry-lot homes,” especially those that offer modern layouts, generous outdoor space and enough bedrooms to support multi-generational living. “Buyers are prioritizing livability and immediacy, with features like wellness suites, smart home technology, and fully activated outdoor areas driving both pricing and market velocity,” she says.

New Digs of Her Own

In continued partnership with Premier Estate Properties, the exclusive Palm Beach Island affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, Brandt will be opening up a ground-floor office on the iconic Banker’s Row on Palm Beach Island. The Royal Palm Way office will be exclusively occupied, managed and operated by Brandt, further strengthening Premier’s position on Palm Beach Island and placing the firm at the epicenter of finance and luxury real estate.

“We couldn’t imagine a better location for our first brick-and-mortar storefront than Banker’s Row: a true symbol of commerce, elegance, and prestige in Palm Beach,” says Brandt of the new 1,550-square-foot space, which will open in the fall.

“This new space will be much more than an office, it will serve as a home base for our clients and a collaborative hub for our growing support team. With over five years as one of Palm Beach Island’s top agents and about $1 billion in sales since 2022, this new location significantly strengthens our brand presence and continues to establish our team as a pillar in the Palm Beach business community.”

Carefully Curated Private Collection

When it comes to shopping for real estate, it’s not just what’s on the Multiple Listing Service these days. There are lots of deals discreetly with a marked increase in interest and activity surrounding the Margit Brandt Private Collection, a carefully curated portfolio of bespoke, legacy and off-market estates.

“These ultra-exclusive trophy properties, typically ranging from $50 million to $300 million, are not built for turnover. Instead, they represent long-term value and generational stewardship, attracting a highly selective pool of qualified buyers,” she explains.

“Notably, we’re seeing a growing number of longtime owners, many of whom acquired these properties decades ago, well before the current surge in Palm Beach’s popularity, become open to highly discreet and vetted showings,” Brandt continues. “The sustained appreciation of the $50 million-plus market over the past five to 10 years has created an environment where even historically private sellers are quietly exploring discreet opportunities.”

In fact, there is now more luxury inventory within Brandt’s private collection than there is officially listed on the open market.

“For both stylistic and regulatory reasons, our approach to marketing these estates is intentionally private, highly tailored, and executed through direct, one-on-one outreach to a meticulously vetted circle of qualified buyers and their representatives. Showings are by invitation only, ensuring discretion, confidentiality, and an elevated alignment between seller intent and buyer capability,” she says.

That’s not to say that MLS listings aren’t viable and efficient ways to attract broad interest and generate offers, but, Brandt says, the traditional path is not always suitable for her Palm Beach clients — “many of whom value privacy, optics, and control over showing schedules.”

Every seller must choose the strategy that best serves their lifestyle. ”By offering both a Private Collection and our active MLS listings, we’re able to execute nuanced, fully customized strategies across a nearly $1 billion luxury portfolio, delivering unmatched flexibility and market reach.

Will Palm Beach Sustain Tailwinds?

“Absolutely. Palm Beach is uniquely positioned to sustain its current momentum, thanks to a combination of thoughtful governance, private investment, and intentional growth planning. The Business Development Board, The Town Council, West Palm Beach Mayor, and City Commission have done a remarkable job in creating a welcoming environment for businesses, families, and investors alike,” Brandt says. “We’re seeing an unprecedented level of collaboration between public leadership and private capital — names like Vanderbilt and Steve Ross have brought vision and resources to enhance infrastructure, amenities, and quality of life. This kind of alignment is rare, and it’s what gives Palm Beach its staying power.”

For Brandt, the future of Palm Beach real estate is as much about stewardship as it is about sales. The island’s enduring appeal, she says, comes from a rare balance of preservation and progress — one that’s safeguarded by thoughtful governance, visionary private investment, and a culture that prizes quality over quantity.

“While we can build 2,000 more condo units and thousands of new office seats in West Palm Beach, where there is enough room to handle that growth, Palm Beach is already fully maxed out in terms of schools, office space, restaurants and new home construction — so it is someone insulated,” Brandt says. “Of course, the island’s limited geography means only so much can be built,” but Brandt sees that’s as part of its value.

That scarcity, coupled with her unrelenting focus on precision and personalization, ensures her clients aren’t just buying property, they are securing a place in one of the most coveted enclaves in the world. In Brandt’s hands, each deal is a careful placement of another piece in Palm Beach’s ever-evolving history.

