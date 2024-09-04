A rendering of what the completed project will look like on the Manalapan property.

The crossover between the Hamptons and Palm Beach continues with a name everyone knows on the East End now building one of the biggest new homes in South Florida.

Just a few weeks ago, luxury homebuilder Joe Farrell listed his project, a waterfront build underway in the enclave of Manalapan, for $95 million. The house at 1140 S. Ocean Boulevard is listed with Margit Brandt, a Senior Luxury Real Estate Advisor at Premier Estate Properties, the exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate for Palm Beach Island.

“Manalapan is one of the most up-and-coming niche markets in coastal South Florida,” Brandt tells Behind The Hedges. “Palm Beach Island waterfront buyers are more and more often finding value in Manalapan, and the area is primed for further growth with recent capital investments into the area.”

With his own home in Manalapan, Farrell selected this 1.6-acre property on a prominent stretch of land as the site to build his latest multi-million speculative house. In Bridgehampton, he has an oceanfront house on the market for $79.995 million.

Boasting 150 feet of water frontage, the Manalapan project could be his biggest yet.

“This particular home is a unique opportunity to customize a new construction, a coastal contemporary residence that spans ocean-to-lake, has water views from the highest elevation in Manalapan,” Brandt continues, noting that the home “can accommodate a large family with its 23,000 square feet of living space, 13 bedrooms and two separate structures.”

Plus, “You can have it all in time for the 2025- 2026 winter season,” she adds.

The contemporary main residence spans 19,000 square feet with nine bedrooms, including both an upstairs and downstairs primary suite. The 4,000-square-foot guest house provides another four bedrooms.

Planned for the compound are also not just one, but two pools with spas, a new pickleball court, and an eight-car garage. The new dock will offer direct ocean access under a mile away.

The property is located just minutes from hotspots like the Four Seasons Palm Beach and Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan, which made headlines recently when billionaire Larry Ellison purchased it for $277 million. It is also close to all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment that Palm Beach Island has to offer.

For more Palm Beach area real estate, click here.