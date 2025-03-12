Original North Haven Shores Home on the Market for $1.7M

One of the first homes in North Haven Shores, which dates to 1954, has come on the market for the first time in 70 years for $1.7 million.

Property on North Haven is always in favor, and one of the original North Haven Shores homes has come on the market for the first time in 70 years, which means an opportunity for any savvy buyer.

The house, which sits on three-quarters of an acre at 387 Ferry Road, is asking $1.7 million. Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Offering 1,600 square feet of space, the house features three bedrooms, including one en suite, and two bathrooms. Behind The Hedges is told that the home has been impeccably maintained with classic details dating back to its original construction in 1954.

George Morell and his father, Ben, developed North Haven Shores in the mid-1950s, as the first “upscale” planned community in the area. They hired architect Caleb Hornbostel to design four model homes, single-story mid-century modern houses, each with a name. This one was called, “West Wind.”

Ten Hornbostel-designed houses were built in that first phase of North Haven Shores. Hazel Hancock, a professional interior designer from a firm in Great Neck, furnished the four models.

The Morells even hired an advertising agency to develop the North Haven Shores “brand,” and a series of 14 ads appeared each week in The New York Times’ Sunday real estate section beginning around Labor Day 1954.

Advertisements referred to the wooded sites as being priced starting at $3,00 with homes costing $25,750.

West Wind’s living room boasts a fireplace with mahogany paneling, parquet hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Large windows let in plenty of natural light and allow for a view of the large backyard with assorted specimen trees. There is also built-in furniture throughout the home.

The ranch house also features a new central air conditioning unit, a new roof and new windows.

There is also an attached garage.

North Haven Shores residents enjoy a waterfront neighborhood with views of the Shelter Island Sound, as well as a community tennis court. Multiple bay beaches and Genet Creek are located nearby. Sag Harbor Village is a quick ride away over the bridge where there are plenty of shops, restaurants and entertainment.

There are three upcoming open houses scheduled; Thursday, March 13, Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15, all from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 387 Ferry Road, North Haven | Broker: Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

