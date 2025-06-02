Save the Date: East Hampton Historical Society’s Antiques & Design Show Benefit

East Hampton Historical Society’s Antique & Design Show will be held on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12 with the annual Preview Cocktail Party on Friday, July 11, all at Mulford Farm in East Hampton.

As the East End gears up for summer, the East Hampton Historical Society has announced its 19th Annual Antiques & Design Show Benefit, one of the most well-attended home and garden showcases in the Hamptons — Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13. This year, the celebrated interior designer David Kleinberg will serve as honorary chair.

The weekend at the Mulford Farm in East Hampton will celebrate an impressive lineup from more than 50 antiques and art dealers, encompassing a wide range of styles from classic to contemporary, all for sale. Last year, celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Christie Brinkley and Kim Cattrall were in attendance.

“The East Hampton Historical Society stewards a collection of nearly 20,000 artifacts, which will soon be housed in a new state-of-the-art storage center on Mulford Farm where the Antiques & Design Show will take place this July,” says East Hampton Historical Society Executive Director Steve Long. “Antiques provide a tangible connection with the past so it’s perfect for us to host a fundraising benefit that enables people to add to their own personal collections.”

Classic rattan to bamboo furniture, intricate lighting to textiles, there will be something for everyone’s tastes. Other highlights we’re told that will be included are American and European country-decorated furniture, Art Deco and Moderne pieces, garden ornaments, wrought-iron accessories, industrial items, paintings, trade signs, period jewelry, weathervanes, and mirrors.

“Over the years, it’s become a highly-curated event that attracts the top designers who love supporting the Historical Society and shopping the show,” says Debbie Druker, president of the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees. “The designers purchase tickets to the Preview Party so they won’t miss out on the perfect item they’re seeking for their clients.”

Kleinberg , who will serve as honorary chair, is one of the most respected interior designers in the industry. He is a member of the Interior Design Magazine Hall of Fame and has been honored with the Albert Hadley Lifetime Achievement Award by the New York School of Interior Design. He was first named to Architectural Digest’s ‘The AD 100” list in 2012 and became a member of Elle Décor A-List 2011. He published his monograph, Traditional Now: Interiors by David Kleinberg with The Monacelli Press in 2011.

“The East Hampton Antiques & Design Show is one of the summer’s most anticipated events and as a long-standing supporter of the East Hampton Historical Society and member of the East Hampton community, I am especially pleased to serve as Honorary Chair this year. I look forward to working with the Historical Society to bring the design community together in celebrating the rich tradition and enduring legacy of this wonderful show,” Kleinberg shares.

The Design Committee features other notable names in design; Kendell Cronstrom and Alejandro Saralegui, Steven Gambrel, Stephen Drucker, Bryan Graybill, Perry Guillot, Alexa Hampton, Victoria Hagan, Edmund Hollander, Casey Kenyon, Cathy Kincaid, Reinaldo Leandro, Jennifer Mabley and Austin Handler, Stewart Manger, Charlotte Moss, David Netto, Mario Nievera, Kyle O’Donnell, Alex Papachristidis, Tom Samet & Nathan Wold, Scott Sanders, Brian Sawyer, Tom Scheerer, Mary Margaret Trousdale, Suzanne Tucker, Brian Walker, Marshall Watson and Ann Wolf.

The annual preview cocktail party will be held on Friday, July 11, from to 6 to 8:30 p.m., with entrance starting at $275 (which includes entrance to the show). Other levels of support are available with prices climbing to $5,000.

The weekend show times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 12 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 13.

Tickets are available online.

