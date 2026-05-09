Preserve Your Pile: Carpet Maintenance Tips

Carpeting adds warmth and comfort underfoot, but residential carpeting is a significant financial investment. Homeowners should do all they can to ensure carpeting remains in good condition for as long as possible.

According to the Carpet and Rug Institute, properly maintained carpet may last between 10 and 15 years. However, without the right care, the durability of carpet can be slashed in half. Maintaining carpeting is not just about preserving aesthetic appeal; protecting carpeting from too much wear and tear helps manage indoor air quality and maintain home value.

These guidelines can help any homeowner protect their pile.

Remove shoes when coming indoors. Industry experts say that the majority of the soil entering a home is dry particulate matter that is brought in on the soles of shoes. Particulates can act like micro-abrasives that grind against carpet fibers, dulling the sheen and weakening the structure. Removing shoes upon entering the home will cut down on the amount of soil that reaches the carpet.

Utilize high-quality mats. Place mats both outside and inside of every entrance to cut down on the amount of debris that is tracked into a home. The industrial matting company NoTrax indicates at least 15 feet of matting is required to remove the majority of dirt and debris from foot traffic. Carpet industry experts refer to this as the “Rule of 15.”

Frequently vacuum the home. The CRI recommends vacuuming high-traffic areas daily, while other areas around the home may require less attention. Vacuuming removes dry soil before it can be ground into the backing of carpeting. For the best results, a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter will ensure the machine effectively removes dust instead of just redistributing it into the air while vacuuming.

Get a deep cleaning. Major carpet manufacturers, including Shaw and Mohawk, require Hot Water Extraction every 12 to 18 months on their carpets to maintain warranties. Professional cleaning removes even more debris and keeps carpeting in pristine shape.

Apply a protectant. While most new carpets come with a factory-applied finish to protect fibers, this wears off over time. Reapplying a carpet protector (like ScotchgardTM) creates a shield that lowers the surface tension of the fibers, helping homeowners clean up spills fast before stains set in. Reducing dirt tracked inside, vacuuming frequently and arranging for periodic professional deep cleaning will help prolong the longevity of residential carpeting.

-Metro Creative Connection