A Rundown on Countertops

Kitchen renovations continue to top the list of improvements that offer a high rate of return on investment.

Buyers pay attention to kitchens, which undoubtedly affects the ROI of kitchen renovations. According to the Journal of Light Construction’s “Cost vs. Value Report 2025,” a minor kitchen remodel offers an ROI of 113%, while a midrange remodel offers an ROI of 51%. Replacing a kitchen countertop can help homeowners see improvements to the functionality of their spaces and improve the value of their homes.

According to data from Grand View Research, the U.S. countertops market is projected to reach $35.57 billion in 2026, driven by homeowners who desire high-value renovations over relocating. Those thinking about overhauling their spaces with new countertops can consider the leading materials and how they rank in cost, maintenance and durability.

Engineered quartz

The National Kitchen & Bath Association reports that 78% of design professionals expect quartz to be the preferred countertop material over the next several years. Quartz is non-porous, so it will resist stains, scratches and bacteria infiltration without having to be sealed. Unlike natural stone, quartz offers pattern uniformity, which makes it easier to map out seamless transitions. Quartz costs between $50 and $150 per square foot installed.

Granite

Granite still holds a considerable chunk of the countertops market and remains a solid standard for those who value a one-of-a-kind look of natural stone. Granite has exceptional heat resistance and adds significant resale value. However, it requires periodic sealing to maintain its good looks. Costs range from $40 to $190 per square foot.

Porcelain

Porcelain tiles and slabs are projected to become the fastest-growing segment in the ceramic tiles market, according to reports from Yahoo Finance. High-precision printing technology enables porcelain to mimic rare marble and other stone with superior accuracy. Porcelain is even harder than granite and effectively impervious to UV rays. This makes the material a solid choice for outdoor kitchens. Plus, at a cost of $60 to $120 per square foot, it is competitive with other similar materials.

Butcher block

Those who appreciate a soft, organic texture and “warmth” in their spaces can look to butcher block. Wood is making a comeback, as many homeowners are moving away from stark, white designs. Butcher block is self-healing, meaning scratches can be sanded out. Butcher block costs between $50 and $150 per square foot.

Laminate

Laminate is a budget-friendly option for homeowners at $20 to $80 per square foot, but is not as durable as other materials. Some laminates mimic the look of high-end materials, and they donÕt require much maintenance.

-Metro Creative Connection