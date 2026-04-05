Notable Features of Modern Bathrooms

Bathrooms are more than just places to wash up. These spaces are evolving from utilitarian rooms to high-tech sanctuaries with all the modern conveniences one can imagine. Homeowners are increasingly investing more into their bathrooms, reflecting a growing desire for quiet luxury and personal health.

According to the 2026 National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) Trends Report, 72% of designers report that clients are enlarging their bathrooms to accommodate new wellness-centered features. Modern bathrooms are defined by some notable features.

Home spa shower

The NKBA reports more homeowners now prioritize a larger, feature-rich shower over just a bathtub. Steam showers are no longer niche; they integrate aromatherapy and chromotherapy (mood-enhancing light) systems into the designs. Although open, walk-in showers are still popular for their accessibility, there’s a rising trend in shower pods, which are enclosed, cozy spaces that more effectively retain heat and steam.

Aging in place elements

Features once associated with getting older are now being rebranded as high-end design elements. According to Forbes, curbless entries and built-in benches are some luxury safety features built into modern bathrooms.

Smart technology

Polaris Market Research says the global smart bathroom market is projected to exceed $11 billion in 2026. Technology focused on efficiency and hygiene is popular. Intelligent toilets that have self-cleaning UV nozzles, heated seats and motion-activated lids are rising in popularity. Smart faucets with precise flow control and leak detection also are becoming standard, with Houzz saying sustainability features like these are a must-have for 84% of renovators.

Evolving minimalism

Organic minimalism is a defining style within modern bathroom trends for 2026. This idea prioritizes clean looks with natural materials like stone and wood, which are replacing cool grays and stark whites that have been dominating bathroom schemes for some time, according to Re-Bath design expert Jenny Mars. Designers favor large-format slabs or tiles to minimize grout lines. Earthy tones like sage green, terracotta, and warm wood vanities also are popular.

Layered lighting

Design pros are using lighting as a functional tool, and say that task lighting must be layered for the best effect. Nighttime-specific low-glow lighting and integrated mirror LEDs support a natural circadian rhythm while offering comfort and safety. The NKBA says 91 percent of respondents cite lighting as a top priority in their bathroom designs. Mood lighting in showers and other lighting features are popular requests.

Modern bathrooms continue to evolve with features that add aesthetic appeal, sustainability and technology to these historically utilitarian spaces.

-Metro Creative Connection