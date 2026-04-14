Popular Kitchen Flooring Materials

It’s well-documented that kitchens are popular gathering spaces in homes. Perhaps that’s one reason why homeowners looking to sell their homes direct so much attention to the kitchen before listing their properties. The real estate experts at Trulia note that emphasis is well worth it, as buyers inspect kitchens and primary bathrooms more than any other spaces in a home.

Cabinets and countertops garner considerable attention when pondering kitchen renovations, but it’s equally important that homeowners pay attention to flooring when planning a remodel. The following are some notable flooring materials homeowners may want to consider as they plan to remodel their kitchens.

Ceramic tile: Ceramic tile is a popular kitchen flooring material. The flooring experts at Avalon Flooring note that ceramic tile boasts an elegant and clean feel. Ceramic tile also is durable and easy to maintain. That simple maintenance includes ease of cleaning, as ceramic tile can be quickly cleared of spills and dirt tracked into a kitchen from outside. Ceramic tile also comes in a wide variety of colors, a versatility that undoubtedly adds to its popularity.

Porcelain tile: Porcelain tile is another versatile option that can add instant aesthetic appeal to a kitchen. Porcelain tile is waterproof, which appeals to many homeowners looking to renovate their kitchens. Porcelain also is easily cleaned and durable, as flooring experts estimate that porcelain tiles can last anywhere from 15 to 50 years. Porcelain tile also requires minimal maintenance, which appeals to busy homeowners.

Engineered hardwood: Engineered hardwood is a popular choice that many homeowners appreciate due to its strength and aesthetic appeal. This flooring material is made with real wood that’s reinforced to make it even more durable and water-resistant. The result is an easily maintained product that also can last as long as solid wood flooring so long as it’s well-maintained. Various shades, designs and textures are available, which makes this a versatile option.

Laminate flooring: Laminate flooring is a budget-friendly option that’s available in a wide range of styles, colors and patterns. The smooth surface of laminate flooring makes it easy to clean, and it’s resistance to water is another characteristic that appeals to homeowners. But spills on laminate floors are best cleaned up quickly, and the material is vulnerable to warping and staining if exposed to moisture for extended periods of time.

These are some of the options homeowners can consider as they ponder which material to install on their kitchen floors as they remodel these popular rooms.

-Metro Creative Connection