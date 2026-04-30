New Palm Beach Home Sells for $13.5M Near Worth Avenue

Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties closed another Palm Beach sale, this one for $13.5 million.

The newly finsihed 3,765-square-foot Midterranean residence, in the middle of Palm Beach Island, sold for $3,586 per square foot, well above Palm Beach’s market average. The median sale price per square foot in Palm Beach is around $1,730 per square foot, according to Redfin’s March 2026 report.

Afterall, the modern home at 422 Australian Avenue comes with all quintessential island finishes, according to Brandt.

Finished in 2025, the turn-key property boasts classic tropical details, such as Cypress trim and Dominican Coral hardscape, French limestone floors throughout the first floor, hardwood on the second floor, and an open-concept layout.

The home offers plenty of natural light throughout, thanks to walls of windows and glass doors and high ceilings.

In the living area, there is a stone fireplace and French doors that lead out ot the pool. The adjacent kitchen offers a large center island with seating and built-in appliances.

A nearby laundry room features the same high-end cabinery as the kitchen.

The dining room sits underneath a trayed ceilign with recessed lighting. Arched casement windows look out at the pool.

An elevator services both levels of the home.

There are four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, including a primary suite on the second level, which features dual bathrooms and closets, a sitting area, a wet bar and a private terrace overlooking the pool.

An outdoor loggia leads out onto the pool area, which includes a fountain wall. There is also an outdoor shower for washing off chlorine and sand.

A one-car garage completes the home.

Located in midtown, the new owners will enjoy being only three blocks from high-end shopping and dining on Worth Avenue. It is also close ot the Palm Beach Marina and Park.

The deal closed March 2.

Brandt listed the home in April 2025 for $13,999,000.

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