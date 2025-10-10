Boca Raton’s New Chapter: Younger, Wealthier, and Redefining Luxury Living

Created by Dan Swanson of Addison Development, this Premier Estate Properties listing at 799 Sanctuary Drive in Boca Raton is asking $29.5 million.

A change is afoot in Boca Raton. Some say it’s going from country clubs where grandparents retired to one of the most strategic moves in the luxury real estate today with its serene coastal lifestyle and easy access to business hubs.

There’s a shift in who is buying with the average buyer being around 45 and an increasing interest from families drawn to Boca’s top-ranked schools, world-class athletic academies and safe, upscale neighborhoods.

A-list celebrities like Ariana Grande, Adam Sandler and Jon Bon Jovi now call Boca Raton home, perhaps in part due to a private airport, low taxes, and a tight-knit, paparazzi-free community. Gerard Liguori, one of three founding brokers/ owners of Premier Estate Properties, has, with his two partners, sold over $4 billion in ultraluxury Boca Raton real estate. He shared his perspective with Behind The Hedges on why Boca is becoming a magnet for luxury buyers:

BTH: It seems Boca Raton is redefining itself. Why is Boca becoming a magnet for luxury buyers? What is fueling Boca’s rise?

GT: Boca Raton has become a destination for the ultra-wealthy, due to the diversity of lifestyles: country club, estate enclave, condominium, and yachting. Additionally, Boca Raton is booming as wealthy individuals and businesses flock there for its low taxes, pro-business climate, and luxurious lifestyle. The city has become a financial and corporate hub, attracting companies from high-cost areas like New York. A surge in luxury real estate, upgraded amenities, and a vibrant social scene make it even more appealing.

Add in top-tier schools, safety, and convenient transport, and Boca is transforming into a magnet for high-net-worth individuals seeking both opportunity and quality of life.

BTH: What specifically is redefining Boca from the place your grandparents want to retire to a place young people want to live?

GT: Boca Raton is shedding its retiree-only image thanks to a wave of luxury rental developments, trendy restaurants, and a growing job market—especially in finance and tech. Young professionals are drawn to new walkable neighborhoods, stylish condos downtown, and vibrant social spots. Add in upgraded hotels, the Brightline high-speed rail to Orlando and Miami, and an influx of startups and relocated firms, and Boca now offers a dynamic, upscale lifestyle that feels more like a younger, sunnier version of a major city than a sleepy retirement town, with an average age of 44 years.

BTH: What does Boca Raton offer that neighboring towns do not?

GT: Boca Raton stands out from neighboring towns with its mix of luxury living, top-rated schools, a booming business scene, and a walkable, upscale downtown. It offers high-end dining, shopping, and culture—plus better infrastructure, cleaner streets, and more job opportunities—making it feel more polished and cosmopolitan than nearby areas. Boca Raton is also currently reviewing a complete 35-acre redevelopment in the heart of downtown, that includes mixed-use: living, shopping, and dining as well as reconstruction of the City Hall, Police Station, and Library.

BTH: What are buyers looking for these days?

GT: Buyers are looking for convenience to restaurants, shopping, culture, and recreation, offered in abundance within Boca Raton.

BTH: The Estate Section is obviously luxurious. With just 22 homes sold in the last year, how hard is it to break into the market these days?

GT: Currently, it’s fairly difficult to break into the market due to post-COVID price increases that have yet to subside, limited inventory, and little room for negotiation. At the same time, stronger economic conditions — such as a bullish stock market, decreasing inflation, improving unemployment rates, and predictions of lower interest rates this fall—are adding upward pressure on demand and prices.

BTH: Where is it seeing the biggest growth by price point?

GT: The ultra-luxury neighborhoods are seeing the most growth due to the large increase in land values. One example is The Sanctuary in Boca Raton, where waterfront lots were approximately $2 million and have now increased to over $5 million over the past 4 years.

BTH: What is the most coveted neighborhood in town and why?

GT: The Sanctuary is the most coveted neighborhood in Boca Raton, due to its’ exclusivity, being home to several celebrities and influential figures. The community features superior 24-hour security that includes: armed guards at gate entryways as well as patrolling the road, water, and perimeter, infrared surveillance cameras, private roads with no public accessibility by even the post office, separate service entry with no access for work after 4 p.m. nightly and on weekends. Additionally, there is deepwater dockage, manicured grounds, with sports facilities and a playground, as well as a private yachting marina.

The Sanctuary is within walking distance to the beach, close proximity to the private executive airport, and to some of the best fine dining, boutique shopping, and entertainment.

