Knight Frank Expands to Hamptons, NYC With Modlin Group

Knight Frank, the global luxury real estate consultancy headquartered in London, is expanding its presence in New York through a new partnership with Modlin Group in Manhattan and the Hamptons.

Announced Tuesday, the alliance pairs Knight Frank’s international network with Modlin Group’s boutique luxury brokerage, which has maintained a Hamptons office since 2023.

“We are thrilled to partner exclusively with Knight Frank, giving our clients a stronger global presence across more than 600 markets worldwide,” says Christopher Covert, managing director and associate broker at Modlin Group Hamptons..

Adam D. Modlin founded the boutique luxury real estate firm in 1999, specializing in the sale and acquisition of single-family mansions, townhouses, penthouses, expansive residences and record-setting trophy properties.

“For 27 years, Modlin Group has remained intentionally boutique,” he says. “We are focused on serving our private clients in New York and the Hamptons with care, discretion, and thoughtful attention. For years, we have been looking for the right global partner, one that truly shares our values and reflects our ethos. We are thrilled to have found that with Knight Frank — a benchmark of integrity and the highest standards of excellence. This partnership will also enable us to continue building the best team in the industry.”

In both markets, the brokerage is known for its discretion, quietly closing major deals such as the $55 million sale of 8 East 62nd Street and the $57 million penthouse at 70 Vestry Street, and in the Hamptons, a $115 million estate on Further Lane in East Hampton and a $72 million property on East Dune Lane in East Hampton.

“Knight Frank has a long‑established presence and track record in New York, but this partnership represents an exciting new chapter — one that responds directly to the evolving needs of our UHNW client base — toward deeper discretion, trusted advice and seamless global connectivity,” says Paddy Dring, head of global prime sales and Knight Frank’s Private Office. “By aligning our global platform with Modlin Group in this way, we are able to deliver a unified, highly curated service at the very top end of the market. Together, we bring a refined, family‑office‑style approach, connecting our clients to the very best opportunities globally.”

Modlin said clients of his firm have become more global, and Knight Frank’s extensive global network spans 50 markets and more than 600 offices worldwide. Founded in 1896, the firm has become the world’s leading independent real estate consultancies.

“This partnership comes at the right moment, allowing us to support our clients not only in New York and the Hamptons, but wherever their lives, investments, and ambitions take them,” Modlin explains. “By combining Modlin Group’s local expertise and deeply trusted relationships with Knight Frank’s global platform, we are able to offer something truly distinctive: a private, connected, and fully international service.”

Ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients in New York will also be able to access Knight Frank’s Private Office, which offers “a specialist team providing bespoke, end‑to‑end service, from sourcing the best international property opportunities to advising across entire real estate portfolios,” according to a statement.

“In spite of the economic headwinds facing global markets, Knight Frank’s ambition remains unwavering,” says Rupert Dawes, global head of residential at Knight Frank. “We are committed to positioning ourselves in the locations that matter most to the world’s wealthiest individuals, and this new jointly branded alliance with Modlin Group forms a key part of Knight Frank’s expanding footprint across Europe, the US and Caribbean. In challenging times, informed advice becomes indispensable and that is why we are working with the most capable and connected teams around the world – those who can deliver the sharpest insight and the highest standards of counsel and service to clients navigating complex real estate decisions across borders.”

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