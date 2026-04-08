The Advantage of Range: Inside the Atlantic Team’s Market-Wide Perspective

The Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman. From left, William Gold, James Keogh, Justin Agnello, Hara Kang, Sarah Gold and Julie Gauger

In a market increasingly defined by specialization – oceanfront trophy homes, emerging waterfront enclaves or new construction – the Atlantic Team at Douglas Elliman has built its competitive advantage differently: not by focusing on a single segment, but by understanding the entire market.

That breadth is more than coverage – it’s intelligence.

Led by veteran real estate professionals Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and James Keogh, the team has developed a business that mirrors the full complexity of the Hamptons. From entry-level investments to generational oceanfront estates, their range provides a real-time, 360-degree view of market behavior – often allowing them to identify trends before they become obvious.

In 2025, that perspective translated into a milestone year. At Douglas Elliman’s 2026 Ellie Awards, recognizing 2025 performance, the Atlantic Team was named the No. 1 team in the Hamptons by both gross commission income and sales volume, along with No. 1 in GCI for rentals. Today, with over $1 billion in career sales, more than 600 transactions and over $100 million in current inventory, the team’s momentum reflects not just a standout year, but decades of strategic growth.

“We do business at every level of the market,” Keogh says. “That gives us a level of insight most teams simply don’t have.”

Built on Relationships and Longevity

The Atlantic Team’s foundation is as distinctive as its market approach.

Agnello, Kang and Keogh have worked together since 2005, when they met as young agents at Douglas Elliman in the Hamptons. Rather than competing, they chose to collaborate, forming a partnership that remains equal to this day.

That structure is rare in a market often built around hierarchy. “With us, there are three team leaders,” Keogh says. “Clients benefit from multiple perspectives and over 60 years of combined experience.”

Over time, that partnership has evolved into a tightly integrated six-person team, including longtime members Sarah Gold, William Gold and Julie Gauger. Each brings specialized strengths – from deep expertise in rentals to an intimate knowledge of local markets in the Hamptons and long-standing ties within the community.

The result is a team that operates with the cohesion of a boutique firm, but with the reach and resources of a global brokerage.

“We’re constantly sharing information – pricing strategies, buyer feedback, market shifts,” Kang says. “That collective knowledge directly benefits our clients.” That advantage extends beyond the team itself.

With deep relationships across the brokerage community and a consistent presence at showings, the Atlantic Team maintains direct insight into buyer behavior across the market, including off-market opportunities that often never reach the public.

A Year Defined by Range

The team’s versatility was on full display in 2025, from transactions spanning the highest tier of the market to record-setting sales in emerging submarkets.

At the top end, the team brokered the $31.5 million sale of 33 Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton, representing both buyer and seller. The 1.8-acre oceanfront estate – with 171 feet of pristine frontage, a guest house, pool and a rare, grandfathered tennis court built into the dunes – stood out as one of the most significant transactions of the year.

“It’s as close to the ocean as you can get,” Agnello says, highlighting a feature that can no longer be replicated under current zoning.

Simultaneously, the team was setting records in other segments. The $8.65 million sale of 33 Springwood Lane marked the highest-priced waterfront transaction in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods to date. Built by longtime collaborator Madison Builder, the newly constructed 7,500-square-foot home represented the growing demand for turnkey waterfront product beyond traditional prime corridors.

Current Listings Reflect Strategic Positioning

The Atlantic Team’s current portfolio underscores a deliberate expansion into the upper tiers of the market.

At 35 Springwood Lane – a newly completed $10.5 million waterfront home overlooking Three Mile Harbor – design, light and setting converge. Positioned on a private acre with 140 feet of frontage, the home offers expansive water views and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

In North Haven, 27 Ezekills Hollow Road – offered at $12.995 million – delivers nearly two acres on Genet Creek with sunset-facing exposure and an 8,000-square-foot residence designed for both privacy and waterfront lifestyle.

Further inland, 123 Abrahams Path presents a different kind of luxury: a 4.6-acre estate featuring an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court and expansive custom garage – appealing to a lifestyle-driven buyer seeking space, recreation and privacy.

Meanwhile, 30 East Hollow Road in the Georgica enclave offers turnkey living south of the highway, combining proximity to Georgica Beach with the features most sought after by today’s family buyers.

Reading the 2026 Market

Looking ahead, the team sees a market that remains fundamentally strong, but increasingly nuanced.

“The traditional spring and fall cycles have largely disappeared,” Agnello says. “Today’s buyer is more opportunistic; they’re waiting for the right property, not the right season.”

That shift has widened the gap between turnkey and non-turnkey properties, with fully completed homes commanding significant premiums.

Inventory constraints continue to shape behavior. “It’s still difficult to find exactly what you want,” Keogh says. “And when buyers do find it, they move quickly – often with conviction.”

At the high end, demand remains fueled by both financial market performance and new sources of wealth. “We’re seeing continued strength from Wall Street but also increasing interest from tech and AI-driven buyers,” Keogh notes.

New construction remains a critical component of the market. “For the past 20 years, the trend has been consistent: new construction sells,” Kang says. “And right now, we still don’t have enough of it.”

Looking Ahead

For the Atlantic Team, recent success is not a peak, but a platform.

“This is the result of decades of work,” Keogh says. “But we’re still building.”

Looking forward, the team is strategically increasing its presence in the ultra-high-end segment, with a particular focus on oceanfront and trophy properties.

“Our goal is to continue elevating the business,” Keogh says, “to an average price point in the $14 to $15 million range, while expanding our footprint in the oceanfront market.”

It’s a natural evolution for a team that has grown from early $1 million transactions to an average deal size of $6 to $7 million today.

Because in a market defined by constant change, their advantage remains the same: They don’t just participate in the market – they interpret it.

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