Tommy Crivello: The Go-To Real Estate Agent for “the Hamptons of South Florida”

With its rural character, sizable lots, luxury properties and proximity to major metropolitan areas, Southwest Ranches has become one of the most sought-after residential communities in South Florida. As celebrities and CEOs flock to the elegant enclave in search of their corner of paradise, Tommy Crivello, president and CEO of the Tommy Crivello Real Estate Group, has emerged as the leading broker/agent for the Southwest Ranches real estate market.

Southwest Ranches: The Epitome of Rural Elegance

Increasingly referred to as “The Hamptons of South Florida,” Southwest Ranches has become a magnet for high-profile residents seeking expansive land, discretion and proximity to major urban centers. Southwest Ranches, which incorporated in 2000 to preserve its rural lifestyle, has carefully protected its identity with zoning regulations, equestrian trails and a notable absence of sidewalks, curbs and streetlights. Set on the eastern edge of the Everglades, the town feels worlds away from city life, yet remains minutes from major highways, cultural venues, beaches and international airports. Part of Miami’s metropolitan area, Southwest Ranches is about a 25-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports, 20 minutes from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and within easy reach of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and major sports and entertainment venues.

“Southwest Ranches has thrived because it is ideally positioned, and it has protected what makes it special,” Crivello says. “It offers large lots, privacy and a sense of space that you just can’t replicate elsewhere in South Florida.”

Athletes, A-list celebrities, top executives and prominent influencers – many relocating from the West Coast and the Northeast – are drawn to the area’s large estate lots and understated luxury. Southwest Ranches’ famous homeowners include actor/wrestlers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns, former Miami Heat player and current executive Udonis Haslem, rappers Rick Ross and Gucci Mane, Miami Dolphins players Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb, former NFL star Reggie Wayne and fashion model Gisele Bündchen.

There are currently 31 homes in Southwest Ranches that are built, under construction or in permitting stages with more than 17,000 square feet of living area – clear evidence of the town’s transformation into an ultra-luxury destination. In total, there are about 2,000 residences in Southwest Ranches, according to Crivello. “I would estimate about 15-20% is vacant land or being used for agricultural purposes. But mostly all the prime lots have been purchased for either development or land banking,” he says.

Tommy Crivello: Top Agent in Southwest Ranches

Since opening his office on July 1, 2021, Crivello has ranked as the No. 1 broker/agent for Southwest Ranches, recording $284 million in sales volume there – which is more than $100 million greater than the second-ranked agent, according to Beaches MLS-Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors. In that span, Crivello has handled 114 transactions, representing either the buyer or the seller and, for one-third of the transactions, handling both sides.

Crivello attributes his success to a “combination of my faith and military background…but, in all honesty, it’s also because I show up on time, I answer my phone and treat everyone with respect – a simple concept that has lost its value to this new world and generation,” he says.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Crivello enlisted in the U.S. Navy after college. During his unblemished naval career, he served two tours in Iraq and participated in Desert Fox and Desert Shield, where he was awarded one of his two Navy Achievement Medals.

After his honorable discharge, he worked as a carpenter in New York before moving in 2002 to South Florida, where he went on to found one of the largest appraisal companies in Broward County. In 2009, Crivello transitioned to full-time real estate agent, working for a boutique office for a dozen years before going out on his own.

From his appraisal experience, Crivello knows how to evaluate a property from a collateral point of view – the same way a bank looks at it. “When I give a number to a seller, I am not just pulling it out of the air and hoping it sticks like other realtors,” he says. “It is a calculated number, based on historical data, that I can support and back up with comparable sales.”

Crivello’s military foundation, his background in construction and appraisals, and his extensive knowledge of the Southwest Ranches housing market have given him a competitive edge over other agents in the industry.

Special Properties

Crivello’s portfolio reflects the luxury lifestyle of Southwest Ranches. Among his upcoming listings is 5750 SW 148 Avenue in Southwest Ranches, a rare, permit-ready opportunity priced at $4.999 million. Known as Villa Paradiso, the 4.59-acre shovel-ready parcel comes with architectural plans for a striking three-story residence totaling more than 28,000 square feet under roof, including over 19,600 square feet of interior living space. The design calls for 10 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, three half baths, expansive living and entertaining areas, a private fitness center and a garage exceeding 2,000 square feet with capacity for lifts and a sizable car collection.

Set on a picturesque oak tree-lined street adjacent to the equestrian park, the property offers a serene, private setting in one of the area’s most coveted locations.

Crivello’s recent sales further highlight his command of the luxury and equestrian estate market. In 2024, he closed the sale of 5200 Hancock Road in Southwest Ranches for $15 million. Spanning more than 14 acres, the storied gentleman’s ranch is considered one of the last of its kind in the area. The estate features a meticulously remodeled main residence stripped down to CBS block and rebuilt to modern standards, along with a resort-style pool, pool house and expansive wraparound veranda. Equestrian amenities include a showcase barn with 19 stalls, tack and feed rooms, grooms’ quarters and nine spacious paddocks, all set within a lush, carefully maintained landscape framed by brick columns, iron fencing and coach lighting.

Another standout transaction was the sale of 12300 NW 15 Street in Plantation Acres for $6.68 million, the highest sale in Plantation Acres at that time. The brand-new modern estate spans more than 10,700 square feet of living space and over 13,700 square feet in total. The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home features dramatic architectural elements, including a grand foyer with floating stairs, soaring ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with double islands, a temperature-controlled wine room and resort-style outdoor living with a supersized pool and summer kitchen. Located within an exclusive gated enclave of just five homes, the property exemplifies the elevated standards now defining luxury construction in the area.

